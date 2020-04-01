Save 10% on Nixon’s range of Metallica watches and more

Back in 2018, Metallica teamed up with Nixon for a range of branded watches.

They’ve been a huge hit since then thanks to some eye-catching designs. And the good news is that right now, not only can you save 10% on some of the range, but you can also save 10% on a bunch of other items on the store, too.

Simply enter the promo code NIX-R257 on the checkout page and the discount will be applied to the total price.

Unveiling the initial run of watches, Nixon said: “Metallica are the perfect partner for us. They are independent and unique, with a focus on creativity and quality.

“We’ve been looking forward to working with them again since our first experience back in 2010 when we teamed up for a series of limited edition rocker watches using old guitar straps and leather jackets from various Metallica members to create watch bands.”

The offer is valid on both the US website and the UK store, so take a look and see what takes your fancy.

Metallica x Nixon All Black Time Teller

Want to wear your love of Metallica on your sleeve, but you want to keep it subtle? The All Black Time Teller is for you. It features custom 'nail' hour and minutes hands, a 'Metallica barb' seconds hand and custom 'Torq screw indices.View Deal