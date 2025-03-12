Metallica announce VR immersive concert experience with Apple

Metallica have teamed up with Apple to launch a new VR immersive concert experience.

'Metallica: an Apple Immersive concert experience' will be available for free on Apple Vision Pro from Friday, March 14. But the equipment itself retails from around $2500 or £2000.

The film features performances of the songs Whiplash, One and Enter Sandman filmed on the band's M72 show in Mexico City last year.

It was filmed using ultra-high-resolution 180-degree video and Spatial Audio, which Apple says will give fans unprecedented access from vantage points as close up as the Snake Pit to wide-angle views.

Apple built a custom rig featuring 14 Apple Immersive Video cameras, stabilized cameras, cable-suspended cameras, and remote-controlled dolly systems that moved around the stage.

Announcing the film with Apple at SXSW Festival, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich was asked what it was like to see the high-tech footage for himself.

He says: "Pretty overwhelming. Sort of surreal. You still get, to this day, self-conscious. 'Really, that's what I look like when I drum?' With the tongue and all the silly faces.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"When we were having the conversation about doing it and understanding the technology and the possibilities, understanding the cameras and all of it ... we were trying on the Vision Pros and looking at these sporting events and so on. It's fucking insanity.

"Then seeing a Metallica concert like that and on top of it, in Mexico City which is about as high on the fan engagement, fan passion and the sharing of that love ... the Mexican crowds are so giving and so completely unguarded. It's such a beautiful thing."

A preview of will be available as part of the Apple Vision Pro demo in Apple store locations worldwide from Friday, March 14.