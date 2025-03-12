Metallica announce VR immersive concert experience with Apple

By
( )
published

You can watch "overwhelming" Metallica live performance – as long as you've got a set of $2500 Apple Vision Pros

Metallica in 2022
(Image credit: Tim Saccenti)

Metallica have teamed up with Apple to launch a new VR immersive concert experience.

'Metallica: an Apple Immersive concert experience' will be available for free on Apple Vision Pro from Friday, March 14. But the equipment itself retails from around $2500 or £2000.

The film features performances of the songs Whiplash, One and Enter Sandman filmed on the band's M72 show in Mexico City last year.

It was filmed using ultra-high-resolution 180-degree video and Spatial Audio, which Apple says will give fans unprecedented access from vantage points as close up as the Snake Pit to wide-angle views.

Apple built a custom rig featuring 14 Apple Immersive Video cameras, stabilized cameras, cable-suspended cameras, and remote-controlled dolly systems that moved around the stage.

Announcing the film with Apple at SXSW Festival, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich was asked what it was like to see the high-tech footage for himself.

He says: "Pretty overwhelming. Sort of surreal. You still get, to this day, self-conscious. 'Really, that's what I look like when I drum?' With the tongue and all the silly faces.

"When we were having the conversation about doing it and understanding the technology and the possibilities, understanding the cameras and all of it ... we were trying on the Vision Pros and looking at these sporting events and so on. It's fucking insanity.

"Then seeing a Metallica concert like that and on top of it, in Mexico City which is about as high on the fan engagement, fan passion and the sharing of that love ... the Mexican crowds are so giving and so completely unguarded. It's such a beautiful thing."

A preview of will be available as part of the Apple Vision Pro demo in Apple store locations worldwide from Friday, March 14.

Lars Ulrich & Zane Lowe | SXSW LIVE - YouTube Lars Ulrich & Zane Lowe | SXSW LIVE - YouTube
Watch On
Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 

More about louder
Lacuna Coil in 2025

"Someone said, 'Ozzy and Sharon would like to say hi'. I was so starstruck!" From Ozzfest and partying with Bullet For My Valentine to stalkers and dodgy photoshoots, Lacuna Coil put Italian metal on the map
Carrie Underwood in 2025

“That was high school for me!” Watch Carrie Underwood team with an American Idol contestant to cover Drowning Pool’s nu metal banger Bodies
Lacuna Coil in 2025

"Someone said, 'Ozzy and Sharon would like to say hi'. I was so starstruck!" From Ozzfest and partying with Bullet For My Valentine to stalkers and dodgy photoshoots, Lacuna Coil put Italian metal on the map
See more latest
Most Popular
Metal Hammer New Heavy bundles
Order your exclusive Slaughter To Prevail, Jinjer, Electric Callboy, Bloodywood and Bambie Thug bundles, featuring limited edition t-shirts, longsleeves and spellbooks
Carrie Underwood in 2025
“That was high school for me!” Watch Carrie Underwood team with an American Idol contestant to cover Drowning Pool’s nu metal banger Bodies
Katatonia
Katatonia announce European tour dates for November and December
Randy Blythe in 2024 and Elon Musk in 2025
“If we are afraid to say, ‘Hey, that’s not cool,’ we’re screwed”: Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe gives another scathing takedown of Elon Musk
Opeth live in 2024 and Iron Maiden live in 2013
“It was s***. The singing’s s***, the playing’s s***”: Opeth covered a beloved Iron Maiden song – and Mikael Åkerfeldt really, really doesn’t like it
Amanda Seyfried playing the dulcimer in 2025 and Joni Mitchell in 2022
Watch superstar actor Amanda Seyfried cover Joni Mitchell with a stunning dulcimer performance
Tool in 2023
Lawyer considers class action lawsuit as Tool fans express anger over setlist choices for Dominican Republic two-night event
Nova Twins, 2025
“The industry often pits women against each other, and women’s voices are silenced worldwide. But we are still shouting from the rooftops!” Nova Twins share new single Soprano, reveal album details plus UK and Europe headline tour itinerary
Six-neck guitar
A ludicrous six-neck guitar played by Spinal Tap has gone to auction – and you better buy it before I do
Massive Attack in 2010
Massive Attack just sent their music to the moon and back