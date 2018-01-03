Satyricon are still planning an album of covers

Satyricon mainman Sigurd ‘Satyr’ Wongraven says the band’s planned album of covers is still on the cards.

They first reported the project in the summer of 2015, but those plans were shelved while the band concentrated on their latest studio album Deep calleth upon Deep.

But Satyr says they haven’t forgotten about the record and plan a release sometime in the future.

He tells Met Al Metal (via Blabbermouth): “In general, we would like to pick up on that again. I don’t know when that will happen, because we have to really want to do it – we can’t just do it because it’s something that we didn’t finish; we have to finish it because we want to finish it.

“When we left it on the shelf, it was because, even though we were enjoying it, it took a lot of time and it took time away from Deep calleth upon Deep, which we thought was a more important project.

“So when you do a project like a covers album, it has to be because there is space for it in your life right now. But once we get there, yeah, it’s possible.”

Satyr also hints at the material that could feature on the record and adds: “We’ve been doing songs from musical genres that have been important to us that do not necessarily relate to black metal only.

“We’ve been jamming covers from the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal genre, we’ve been jamming folk music, we’ve done punk rock, 70s hard rock.”

In September 2015,Satyr suffered a seizure and he was subsequently found to have a cyst on his brain. He reports that he’s now in good health and adds: “Back then, like any other person, that wasn’t a good situation for me to be in, of course, but things are better now.

“I never had cancer or anything like that – I had a big cyst in my brain which has caused a lot of health problems for me. You have to figure these things out and deal with them, but, in general, as adults, we will all find some rocks in our paths and there’s gonna be stuff that we have to deal with – be it our own health, mental or physical, or it could be the health of people in our families.

“Unfortunately, that’s just a part of life and something that we all have to deal with at some point sooner or later, and I have dealt with this to the best of my ability. Now I have reached a point where I feel that I can handle this condition very well.”

Satyr continues: “I also am really appreciative of the concern and the thoughts of support that I’ve been receiving from Satyricon fans all across the world. That’s something that has definitely inspired me a lot.”

