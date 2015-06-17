Satyricon working on pair of albums

Satyricon are recording two albums simultaneously, drummer Kjetil-Vidar ‘Frost’ Haraldstad has revealed.

They released Live At The Opera last month – and the sticksman reports the experience of collaborating with the Norwegian National Opera Chorus on the release has given them a creative spark.

Haraldstad tells Metal Wani: “We’re working on a cover album and a new studio album.

“We’ve never made so many new musical discoveries in such a short time as we have lately. That’s helpful for motivation and inspiration.”

The band’s last studio release was their 2013 self-titled eighth album. Haraldstad believes their career is summed up on that record, which he says was more “dynamic” than anything they’d done before.

“Bringing that into Satyricon’s music was parallel to finding a key or a missing part of the puzzle,” he says. “Suddenly the music felt more vital and complete.”

Haraldstad and bandmate Sigurd ’Satyr’ Wongraven will play this weekend’s Hellfest in Clisson, France, and have two further dates in Europe this August:

Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Aug 08: Alicante Villena, Spain

Aug 09: Bagnatica Fosch Fest