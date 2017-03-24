Satyricon announce 2017 European tour

Satyricon have announced a 23-date European tour.
The shows have been lined up in support of their as-yet-untitled new album, which is expected to launch later this year.
Vocalist and guitarist Sigurd ‘Satyr’ Wongraven says: “The vast majority of our shows have been sold out in recent years and it makes me very thankful and proud.
“Our fans know that we are done a long time ago with relentless touring, so that makes every opportunity special to us now.
“I know our new album is one that our fans will love and we know how much people appreciate Satyricon as a live band. We are going to make every show unforgettable.”
Satyricon revealed to Metal Hammer last year that the follow-up to their self-titled 2013 album would be recorded in a barn on a farm close to Oslo, Norway.
Wongraven said: “We’ve been jamming in a barn for a long time. Every time we go there, the atmosphere is really nice – we really enjoy being there.
“I just said, ‘We play so well when we’re here – the spirit and the soul, and what we do comes across as unique. What if we brought recording equipment and engineers here, instead of bringing Satyricon to a studio?’ So we’re doing that.”
Tickets for the newly announced shows are available now. Find a full list of tour dates below.
- Watch Gojira's entire Bloodstock festival 2016 performance
- Tool in talks to bring material to streaming services
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
- Mastodon bare their souls in the new issue of Metal Hammer
Satyricon 2017 European tour
Sep 24: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany
Sep 25: Essen Turock, Germany
Sep 26: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Sep 27: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Sep 29: London Heaven, UK
Sep 30: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Oct 01: Nantes MJC De Reze, France
Oct 02: Toulouse Le Metronum, France
Oct 04: Madrid Sala But, Spain
Oct 05: Barcelona Razzamatazz, Spain
Oct 06: Montpellier Rockstore, France
Oct 07: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy
Oct 09: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Oct 10: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Oct 11: Vienna Szene, Austria
Oct 12: Prague Akropolis, Czech Republic
Oct 14: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Oct 15: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Oct 16: Berlin SO36, Germany
Oct 17: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Oct 19: Aarhus Train, Denmark
Oct 20: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Oct 21: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden
Last Men Standing: How Satyricon Finally Settled For Success