Satyricon announce 2017 European tour

Satyricon have announced a 23-date European tour.

The shows have been lined up in support of their as-yet-untitled new album, which is expected to launch later this year.

Vocalist and guitarist Sigurd ‘Satyr’ Wongraven says: “The vast majority of our shows have been sold out in recent years and it makes me very thankful and proud.

“Our fans know that we are done a long time ago with relentless touring, so that makes every opportunity special to us now.

“I know our new album is one that our fans will love and we know how much people appreciate Satyricon as a live band. We are going to make every show unforgettable.”

Satyricon revealed to Metal Hammer last year that the follow-up to their self-titled 2013 album would be recorded in a barn on a farm close to Oslo, Norway.

Wongraven said: “We’ve been jamming in a barn for a long time. Every time we go there, the atmosphere is really nice – we really enjoy being there.

“I just said, ‘We play so well when we’re here – the spirit and the soul, and what we do comes across as unique. What if we brought recording equipment and engineers here, instead of bringing Satyricon to a studio?’ So we’re doing that.”

Tickets for the newly announced shows are available now. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Satyricon 2017 European tour

Sep 24: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany

Sep 25: Essen Turock, Germany

Sep 26: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Sep 27: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Sep 29: London Heaven, UK

Sep 30: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Oct 01: Nantes MJC De Reze, France

Oct 02: Toulouse Le Metronum, France

Oct 04: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Oct 05: Barcelona Razzamatazz, Spain

Oct 06: Montpellier Rockstore, France

Oct 07: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Oct 09: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Oct 10: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Oct 11: Vienna Szene, Austria

Oct 12: Prague Akropolis, Czech Republic

Oct 14: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Oct 15: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 16: Berlin SO36, Germany

Oct 17: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 19: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Oct 20: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Oct 21: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

