Satyricon's new album will be recorded in a barn

Satyricon’s next album will be recorded in a barn, Sigurd ‘Satyr’ Wongraven has revealed.

The frontman says they’ll begin working on the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled effort on a farm outside Oslo, Norway. It’s due to arrive next year.

He tells Metal Hammer’s In Residence show on Spotify: “We’ve been jamming in a barn for a long time. Every time we go there, the atmosphere is really nice – we really enjoy being there.

“I just said, ‘We play so well when we’re here – the spirit and the soul, and what we do comes across as unique. What if we brought recording equipment and engineers here, instead of bringing Satyricon to a studio?’ So we’re doing that.”

Satyr also says the record will embody a more “percussive, varied and soulful” sound – as the frontman admits he’s been drawn away from the “violent, aggressive” mood of their previous work in the months after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

He says: “When we started getting back in to the rhythm after I was hospitalised, the music changed. I wasn’t so much into what we did earlier – it wasn’t that I didn’t like it, but I didn’t feel it in the same way anymore.

“A lot of what we did in the beginning is relentless, violent and aggressive. It’s not like it’s sobbing or really sad now, but it’s more percussive, varied and soulful. There’s less emphasis on the aggressive violent part of it.”

The full interview with Satyr appears on the upcoming new episode of Metal Hammer: In Residency on Spotify.

Last Men Standing: How Satyricon Finally Settled For Success