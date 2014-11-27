Sanguine Hum finish 3rd album

Sanguine Hum have completed work on their third album, Now We Have Light, and it’s to be released in February.

The project was conceived before the band started recording The Weight Of The World, launched last year via Esoteric.

Sanguine Hum say: “We’ve just finished Now We Have Light. It’s a double album! It’s a concept album! It should be released in February 2015. There’s a special edition with extra artwork and DVD documentary and interviews. The artwork is the bee’s knees! Pre-order info soon.”

Some material appeared on their Live In America DVD, which was shot at RoSfest in 2012 – including the track Derision, below.

Sanguine Hum appear at HRH Prog 3 in Pwllheli, North Wales, on March 19-22 next year.