Sammy Hagar to host Classic Rock Awards, voting now open

Classic Rock's annual awards show — the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour — have announced multi-platinum Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar as this year’s host, and revealed the list of nominees in the fan-voted categories.
Traditionally held at the Roundhouse in London, the ceremony is celebrating its tenth edition by heading to America for the first time on November 4. It’ll take place at the famed Avalon Ballroom in Hollywood, scene of the last ever Ramones show.
“The Classic Rock Roll of Honour is one of music’s coolest and most prestigious events in the U.K. so I’m really excited to be hosting it for the first time in the U.S.,” says former Montrose and Van Halen frontman Hagar. “My goal is to keep it fun and filled with so many off-the-hook music moments that we put it on the map alongside the Grammys, VMAs and other awards ceremonies.”
Classic Rock Editor Siân Llewellyn adds, “Sammy is the ultimate rock’n’roll showman, and to have a musician of his calibre host our event is an honour and a testament to how much the Roll Of Honour has grown over the last decade. In a year that has given us some thrilling music from bands old and new, and in a year we bring rock’s best party to Los Angeles, it’s fitting that Sammy — a man with more classic rock credentials than most — will give the Roll Of Honour a shot of the high-voltage Californian sunshine it deserves.”
The nominees for the fan-voted categories are as follows, and voting is now open.
Album Of The Year
Augustines – Augustines
Black Stone Cherry – Magic Mountain
Bruce Springsteen – High Hopes
California Breed – California Breed
Judas Priest – Redeemer Of Souls
Motörhead – Aftershock
Pearl Jam – Lightning Bolt
Rival Sons – Great Western Valkyrie
The Black Keys – Turn Blue
The Temperance Movement – The Temperance Movement
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Hypnotic Eye
Wilko Johnson & Roger Daltrey – Going Back Home
Reissue Of The Year
The Beatles – The US Albums
Deep Purple – Made In Japan: Deluxe Edition
Kiss – 40th Anniversary Kissteria Vinyl Boxset
Led Zeppelin – I, II & III Deluxe Editions
Pink Floyd – The Division Bell: 20th Anniversary Edition
Ramones – The Sire Years 1976-1981
Soundgarden – Superunknown: 20th Anniversary Edition
The Clash – Sound System Boxset
Velvet Underground – White Light/White Heat Super Deluxe Box Set
Yes – The Studio Albums 1969-1987
Best New Band
Blackwolf
Blues Pills
Deaf Havana
Massive
No Sinner
Purson
Royal Blood
The Cadillac Three
The Golden Grass
The Strypes
Film Of The Year
Inside Llewyn Davis
Joe Bonamassa – Tour De Force: Live In London
Metallica – Through The Never
Rolling Stones – Sweet Summer Sun
Supermensch – The Shep Gordon Story
The Doors – R-Evolution
Band Of The Year
Black Sabbath
The Black Keys
Guns N’ Roses
Iron Maiden
Metallica
Queen + Adam Lambert
To vote in the Classic Rock Roll of Honour, visit classicrockmagazine.com/awards.