Sammy Hagar to host Classic Rock Awards, voting now open

Classic Rock's annual awards show — the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour — have announced multi-platinum Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar as this year’s host, and revealed the list of nominees in the fan-voted categories.

Traditionally held at the Roundhouse in London, the ceremony is celebrating its tenth edition by heading to America for the first time on November 4. It’ll take place at the famed Avalon Ballroom in Hollywood, scene of the last ever Ramones show.

“The Classic Rock Roll of Honour is one of music’s coolest and most prestigious events in the U.K. so I’m really excited to be hosting it for the first time in the U.S.,” says former Montrose and Van Halen frontman Hagar. “My goal is to keep it fun and filled with so many off-the-hook music moments that we put it on the map alongside the Grammys, VMAs and other awards ceremonies.”

Classic Rock Editor Siân Llewellyn adds, “Sammy is the ultimate rock’n’roll showman, and to have a musician of his calibre host our event is an honour and a testament to how much the Roll Of Honour has grown over the last decade. In a year that has given us some thrilling music from bands old and new, and in a year we bring rock’s best party to Los Angeles, it’s fitting that Sammy — a man with more classic rock credentials than most — will give the Roll Of Honour a shot of the high-voltage Californian sunshine it deserves.”

The nominees for the fan-voted categories are as follows, and voting is now open.

Album Of The Year

Augustines – Augustines

Black Stone Cherry – Magic Mountain

Bruce Springsteen – High Hopes

California Breed – California Breed

Judas Priest – Redeemer Of Souls

Motörhead – Aftershock

Pearl Jam – Lightning Bolt

Rival Sons – Great Western Valkyrie

The Black Keys – Turn Blue

The Temperance Movement – The Temperance Movement

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Hypnotic Eye

Wilko Johnson & Roger Daltrey – Going Back Home

Reissue Of The Year

The Beatles – The US Albums

Deep Purple – Made In Japan: Deluxe Edition

Kiss – 40th Anniversary Kissteria Vinyl Boxset

Led Zeppelin – I, II & III Deluxe Editions

Pink Floyd – The Division Bell: 20th Anniversary Edition

Ramones – The Sire Years 1976-1981

Soundgarden – Superunknown: 20th Anniversary Edition

The Clash – Sound System Boxset

Velvet Underground – White Light/White Heat Super Deluxe Box Set

Yes – The Studio Albums 1969-1987

Best New Band

Blackwolf

Blues Pills

Deaf Havana

Massive

No Sinner

Purson

Royal Blood

The Cadillac Three

The Golden Grass

The Strypes

Film Of The Year

Inside Llewyn Davis

Joe Bonamassa – Tour De Force: Live In London

Metallica – Through The Never

Rolling Stones – Sweet Summer Sun

Supermensch – The Shep Gordon Story

The Doors – R-Evolution

Band Of The Year

Black Sabbath

The Black Keys

Guns N’ Roses

Iron Maiden

Metallica

Queen + Adam Lambert

To vote in the Classic Rock Roll of Honour, visit classicrockmagazine.com/awards.