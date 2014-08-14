Trending

Sammy Hagar to host Classic Rock Awards, voting now open

This year's Classic Rock Roll Of Honour will take place in November in Los Angeles

Classic Rock's annual awards show — the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour — have announced multi-platinum Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar as this year’s host, and revealed the list of nominees in the fan-voted categories.

Traditionally held at the Roundhouse in London, the ceremony is celebrating its tenth edition by heading to America for the first time on November 4. It’ll take place at the famed Avalon Ballroom in Hollywood, scene of the last ever Ramones show.

“The Classic Rock Roll of Honour is one of music’s coolest and most prestigious events in the U.K. so I’m really excited to be hosting it for the first time in the U.S.,” says former Montrose and Van Halen frontman Hagar. “My goal is to keep it fun and filled with so many off-the-hook music moments that we put it on the map alongside the Grammys, VMAs and other awards ceremonies.”

Classic Rock Editor Siân Llewellyn adds, “Sammy is the ultimate rock’n’roll showman, and to have a musician of his calibre host our event is an honour and a testament to how much the Roll Of Honour has grown over the last decade. In a year that has given us some thrilling music from bands old and new, and in a year we bring rock’s best party to Los Angeles, it’s fitting that Sammy — a man with more classic rock credentials than most — will give the Roll Of Honour a shot of the high-voltage Californian sunshine it deserves.”

The nominees for the fan-voted categories are as follows, and voting is now open.

Album Of The Year

  • Augustines – Augustines

  • Black Stone Cherry – Magic Mountain

  • Bruce Springsteen – High Hopes

  • California Breed – California Breed

  • Judas Priest – Redeemer Of Souls

  • Motörhead – Aftershock

  • Pearl Jam – Lightning Bolt

  • Rival Sons – Great Western Valkyrie

  • The Black Keys – Turn Blue

  • The Temperance Movement – The Temperance Movement

  • Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Hypnotic Eye

  • Wilko Johnson & Roger Daltrey – Going Back Home

Reissue Of The Year

  • The Beatles – The US Albums

  • Deep Purple – Made In Japan: Deluxe Edition

  • Kiss – 40th Anniversary Kissteria Vinyl Boxset

  • Led Zeppelin – I, II & III Deluxe Editions

  • Pink Floyd – The Division Bell: 20th Anniversary Edition

  • Ramones – The Sire Years 1976-1981

  • Soundgarden – Superunknown: 20th Anniversary Edition

  • The Clash – Sound System Boxset

  • Velvet Underground – White Light/White Heat Super Deluxe Box Set

  • Yes – The Studio Albums 1969-1987

Best New Band

  • Blackwolf

  • Blues Pills

  • Deaf Havana

  • Massive

  • No Sinner

  • Purson

  • Royal Blood

  • The Cadillac Three

  • The Golden Grass

  • The Strypes

Film Of The Year

  • Inside Llewyn Davis

  • Joe Bonamassa – Tour De Force: Live In London

  • Metallica – Through The Never

  • Rolling Stones – Sweet Summer Sun

  • Supermensch – The Shep Gordon Story

  • The Doors – R-Evolution

Band Of The Year

  • Black Sabbath

  • The Black Keys

  • Guns N’ Roses

  • Iron Maiden

  • Metallica

  • Queen + Adam Lambert

To vote in the Classic Rock Roll of Honour, visit classicrockmagazine.com/awards.

