Sammy Hagar solo acoustic album details revealed

Sammy Hagar has revealed details of his first solo acoustic record.

The Chickenfoot frontman will drop Lite Roast on October 13 via Mailboat Records. He is joined on the record by Vic Johnson, guitarist with Hagar’s backing band Waboritas.

Former Van Halen and Montrose singer Hagar says: “I realise that when I played my songs acoustically, it made me sing different. It brought a new light to the lyrics that I’d written throughout my career.

“It’s very live, very personal, with Vic accompanying me on guitar and singing background vocals. No overdubs. I think that my hardcore fans are really going to love it.”

Hagar decided to make the acoustic album – which features versions of tracks from throughout his career – after taking part in this year’s Acoustic-4-A-Cure concert in San Francisco.

Lite Roast tracklist