Sambora's departure has given Bon Jovi 'new life'

Bon Jovi keyboard player David Bryan says the departure of guitarist Richie Sambora has given the band “new life.”

The band release their first full studio album since Sambora’s departure – This House Is Not For Sale – on November 4. And Bryan insists the addition of Phil X, as well as their continued collaboration with producer and guitarist John Shanks, has kept the spark alive in the studio.

Bryan tells Antihero: “It’s a different thing, but there’s new life, and I think when you have new people, you have new energy.

“And, of course, the creative process, the way we’ve worked together, is working with each other in the room. And if everybody’s on the same page, it makes beautiful music.

“Of course we had some wonderful years with Richie, but if he wants to move on in his direction, it’s one of those things that you can’t avoid. And we carry on, because the premise of this record is the roots and the fact that we’re still together and strong and love playing music together.”

The harmony in the studio is reflected in the album’s sound, Bryan says.

“That completely was the theme of this record, going into the studio, taking the songs, playing it together as a band, changing it around, ” he adds. “Everybody can pitch in, and everybody would transform it into something else. So, it was truly collaborative.”

Bon Jovi have a US tour lined up for February and March of next year.

Bon Jovi US tour 2017

Feb 08: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena SC

Feb 10: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Feb 12: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Feb 14: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Feb 16: Birmingham BJCC, AL

Feb 18: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Feb 19: St. Louis Scottrade Center, MO

Feb 21: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Center, OK

Feb 23: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Feb 25-:Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Feb 28: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Mar 01: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Mar 04: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Mar 05: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Mar 08: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Mar 14: Denver Pepsi Center, CA

Mar 16: Memphis FedExForum, TN

Mar 18: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Mar 19: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Mar 22: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse, IN

