Saint Apache release new video for The Story Doesn’t End Here

Eastbourne alt-rock four-piece Saint Apache are premiering their video for The Story Doesn’t End Here exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming Wolf Machine EP, due for release on July 21.

Speaking to Hammer about the meaning behind the song, vocalist Thom Meredith says it represents the underlying chaos in the world and the consumerism society we live in.

“Politicians act like your best friend for their own personal ideology and needs,” he says. “The song explains how we all try to put our heads in the sand and ignore it, but If we stand up and be counted we can make our own way. If we do nothing then we may as well throw the towel in and believe in the end.

We wanted to capture the dark tone the world has in the video, which follows on from the collective theme of the EP.”

The song The Story Doesn’t End Here is included on the free CD that comes with this month’s issue of Metal Hammer, alongside other new music from A Trust Unclean, Widows, In Reverence and more.

Get your copy of Metal Hammer issue 298 in stores now, or you can order it online.

Saint Apache - Wolf Machine album review