Sabaton tour with Korpiklaani, Tyr

Sabaton will return to the UK for a tour in November and December, and they're bringing Korpiklaani and Tyr with them in support.

The new-look Swedish outfit last month launched seventh album Heroes, featuring latest additions Chris Rorland, Thobbe Englund and Hannes van Dahl – and leaving only frontman Joakin Broden and bassist Par Sandstrom from the original lineup.

Broden admitted he felt pressure to deliver, saying: “I had a lot of performance anxiety – if I fucked this up and wrote bad songs, people might think it’s because of the new boys coming into the band. They would pay the price for my failure.”

Meanwhile, Korpiklaani release latest album Manala on August 8. Tyr recently launched a video for their track The Lay Of Our Love, featuring Liv Kristine of Leaves’ Eyes. View it below.

Nov 28: Norwich Waterfront

Nov 29: Brighton Concorde 2

Nov 30: Plymouth White Rabbit

Dec 01: Bristol Fleece – Korpiklaanni and Tyr only

Dec 02: Reading Sub89

Dec 03: Weymouth Pavillion

Dec 04: London Islington Academy – Korpiklaanni and Tyr only

Dec 05: Glasgow QMU

Dec 06: Dublin Academy

Dec 07: Belfast Limelight

Dec 08: Manchester Ritz

Dec 09: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Tyr: The Lay Of Our Love