Sabaton travel back 500 years on new single The Royal Guard

Sabaton have released an English-language version of their recent single Livgardet.

The Royal Guard is a tribute to military regiment the Swedish Royal Guard, formed in Sabaton’s home region of Dalecarlia in 1521

“For the past 500 years they have evolved with the times and served under various kings and queens around the world, and they are still active today,” says bassist Pär Sundström. “We felt that such an anniversary would be worth a song and we aimed at writing a respectful tribute, an anthem for this Swedish regiment and its legacy.”

The Royal Guard is available as a limited edition 12” single.. Also featuring the original Livgadret, it comes in various shades of coloured vinyl, with an etched B-side.