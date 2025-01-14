Sabaton to release World War I-themed movie on streaming services this spring

Sabaton will soon release The War To End All Wars – The Movie to streaming services.

Sweden’s power metal war dogs will make their animated, 67-minute motion picture available on Apple TV, Google Play, Youtube and Amazon Prime from March 11. It can now be pre-ordered via Apple TV ahead of release.

The band say The War To End All Wars – The Movie, which features songs from their namesake First World War-themed album, “takes viewers on a captivating journey through the harrowing and heroic stories of World War I”.

“It brings to life the remarkable and often untold experiences of those who lived through the Great War,” they continue. “Inspired by the narratives behind the songs of Sabaton’s 10th studio album The War To End All Wars, the film blends historical accuracy with creative artistry, all supported by a powerful musical score.

“These stories carry deep meaning and are presented in a unique and engaging format. The War To End All Wars – The Movie also features animated and live-action appearances by band members.”

Sabaton put out their War To End All Wars album in 2022, following the release of their similarly First World War-inspired effort The Great War in 2019.

The tie-in film was announced in late 2023 and premiered in numerous war museums that November. The events were part of the band’s History Rocks drive, designed to raise awareness of the historical events which inspire their music.

“The idea of this movie was initially to show journalists the stories behind the song of the latest album The War To End All Wars,” bassist Pär Sundström said at the time.

“Over the years we have met a lot of museums and talked to a lot of museums who have informed us about the difficulties of operating. They always have a constant struggle to find a new audience. A lot of them have asked us, ‘Is there anything Sabaton can do to help us, can we collaborate on something?’, and here we go.

“With the History Rocks project, we have come up with an idea where local museums can benefit from all our fans.”

Sabaton are expected to release a new album later this year. It will be their first since 2016’s The Last Stand to feature returning guitarist Thobbe Englund. Vocalist Joakim Brodén told Metal Hammer in 2023 that the project will not centre around the First World War.

“We could do 50 more albums and never run out of fantastic stories,” he said, “but we’ve done the ones we feel the most passionate about for now. We’re not going to go into the studio and look at more World War I stuff – I need a break! Ha ha ha!”

In November, Sabaton announced a 2025 European tour featuring some of their biggest shows to date, including one at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London. Support will come from ‘The Legendary Orchestra’, who’ll perform string rearrangements of several Sabaton songs. See dates below.

Nov 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Nov 15: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Nov 16: Ostrava Ostravar Aréna, Czech Republic

Nov 18: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 20: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 21: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 22: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Nov 24: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Nov 25: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 26: Esch sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 28: Paris Accor Arena, France

Nov 29: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Dec 01: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 02: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Dec 04: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 05: Manchester Co-Op Live, UK

Dec 06: Nottingham Motorpoint, UK

Dec 08: Hannover ZAG Arena, Germany

Dec 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Dec 11: Oslo Telenor, Norway