"Museums have a constant struggle to find a new audience. Here we go!" Swedish power metal heroes Sabaton are teaming up with museums around the world for special screenings of their epic new history movie, The War To End All Wars

Swedish power metallers Sabaton are launching a special new project in collaboration with museums around the world, including two special events taking place in the UK over the coming days.

The band will be screening their epic new history movie, The War To End All Wars, based on World War I and featuring songs from the Sabaton album of the same name as part of its soundtrack, at The RAF Museum in London this Remembrance Sunday, November 12. As well as the film screening, band members Pär Sundström (bass) and Joakim Brodén (vocals) will take part in two special Q+As with fans at 1pm and 3pm. Tickets and more info can be found here.

On Monday November 13, meanwhile, The Tank Museum at Bovington Camp in Dorset will host another screening of The War to End All Wars, with Sundström taking part in another Q+A and meet and greet with fans soon after. Tickets for that event can be found here.

The screenings are part of Sabaton's History Rocks project, which aims to bring more awareness to the historical context of the conflicts which have inspired much of their music. As well as the two above British museums, there are dozens more taking part around the world, with museums everywhere from Europe to the United States to New Zealand getting involved.

"The idea of this movie was initially to show journalists the stories behind the song of the latest album The War To End All Wars," says Pär Sundström. "Over the years we have met a lot of museums and talked to a lot of museums who have informed us about the difficulties of operating. They always have a constant struggle to find a new audience. A lot of them have asked us, 'Is there’s anything Sabaton can do to help us, can we collaborate on something?', and here we go. With the History Rocks project, we have come up with an idea where local museums can benefit from all our fans.”

“At the RAF Museum we are always keen to embrace new and unique ways to inform and educate our audiences," says Barry Smith, the Director of Visitor and Commercial Development at the RAF Museum. "We are really excited about working with Sabaton on the History Rocks project, which combines music, animation, and storytelling with First World War history.”

“We are delighted to offer an extra special screening of The War to End All Wars film and to welcome Sabaton’s band manager and bass guitarist Pär Sundström to the Museum," says Tank Museum Events Manager Tom Holmes. "Pär will also be taking part in a meet and greet with fans and will be signing limited edition Sabaton T-shirts, which can be purchased on the day."

See the trailer for Sabaton's The War To End All Wars movie below. For the full list of museums taking part in their History Rocks campaign, head to the official Sabaton website.