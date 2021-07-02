Sabaton announce The Tour To End All Tours for 2022

Sabaton will embark upon a 26 city, 17 countries European tour in the spring of 2022, with The Hu and Lordi in tow.

Bassist Pär Sundström says, “We have all been waiting for far too long for this... And we are more ready than ever. By the time we start this tour we will have a whole treasure chest of new songs to play along with a lot of other surprises. You do not want to miss The Tour to End All Tours.”

Tickets for the UK shows go on sale Friday July 9 at 10am BST at MyTicket.co.uk & sabaton.net/tour.

There is also an early bird reward, with everyone who buys a ticket before 4pm BST on July 9 receiving exclusive access to the band's Exitfest livestream that same night for free.

Mar 04 Oslo, Spektrum NOR

Mar 05 Stockholm, Avicii Arena SWE

Mar 06 Copenhagen, Royal Arena DEN

Mar 08 Hamburg, Barclays ArenaMar GET

Mar 09 Esch-zur-Alzette, Rockhal LUX

Mar 11 Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena GER

Mar 12 Prague, O2 Arena CZE

Mar 13 Budapest, Arena HUN

Mar 15 Milan, Lorenzini District ITA

Mar 16 Geneva, Arena SWI

Mar 18 London, The SSE Arena, Wembley ENG

Mar 19 Leeds, First Direct Arena ENG

Mar 20 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena WAL

Mar 22 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro SCO

Mar 24 Antwerp, Sportpaleis BEL

Mar 25 Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome NL

Mar 26 Leipzig, Quarterback Immo.Arena GER

Mar 28 Paris, La Seine Musicale FRA

Mar 30 Vienna, Stadthalle AUS

Mar 31 Munich, Olympiahalle GER

Apr 1 Cologne, Lanxess Arena GER

Apr 2 Hannover, ZAG Arena GER

Apr 4 Krakow, Tauron Arena POL

Apr 6 Tallinn, Saku Arena EST

Apr 8 Kuopio, Kuopio Hall FIN

Apr 9 Helsinki, Hartwall Arena FIN