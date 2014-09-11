Rush R40 set confirmed at last

The highly-anticipated Rush 40th anniversary box set has finally been confirmed – it’s a six-disc Blu-ray collection and it will be launched on November 17.

Speculation about the product has been circulating for over a year. Now it’s been revealed that R40 will include the band’s five most recent concert movies with additional features.

A bonus disc will contain unseen material including the band’s performance at Laura Secord Secondary School, Ontario, in 1974, although full details are yet to be revealed.

The product description reads: “2014 marks the 40th anniversary of Rush’s eponymous debut album. This superb collector’s box set brings together live performances by Rush from each decade of their career, plus a bonus disc of previously unseen live material stretching from 1974 to 2013.

“The six Blu-ray discs are contained in a stunning 56-page hardback book, filled with memorabilia and photographs documenting 40 years of Rush live in concert. This is the ultimate collection of Rush live performances, beautifully presented.”

Tracklist

Disc 1: Rush In Rio

Bonus features: The Boys In Brazil documentary, multi-angle versions of YYZ, O Baterista and La Villa Strangiato; By-Tor And The Snow Dog animation; Anthem (1975 performance)

Disc 2: R30

Bonus features: Interviews; 10 tracks from the Anthem vault; Rush Hits St John’s feature; Alex Lifeson Artist Of The Decade interview

Disc 3: Snakes & Arrows Live

Bonus features: Oh, Atlanta authorised bootlegs

Disc 4: Time Machine 2011 – Live In Cleveland

Bonus features: Outtakes; Need Some Love live at Laura Secondary School, 1974; Anthem live in 1976

Disc 5: Clockwork Angels Tour

Bonus features: Limelight soundcheck recording; three additional tracks; Can’t Stop Thinking Big documentary; behind the scenes feature; Family Goy; Family Sawyer; The Watchmaker; Office of The Watchmaker

Disc 6: Bonus Disc

Laura Secord Secondary School 1974 – details TBC