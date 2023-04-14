Rush take centre stage with Signals on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

Canadian legends Rush grace the cover of the new issue of Prog with their 1982 album Signals...

Signals was a heady mix of progressive ideals married with the new technology a new decade brought with it, announcing the arrival of the keyboard-driven era that continued throughout the 1980s. With the release of the new deluxe box set, we celebrate the Canadians' ninth studio album.

Elsewhere Jethro Tull tell us all about their latest studio album, as do space rock legends Hawkwind, Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell lifts the lid on the exciting times of the Hipgnosis design collective he ran with the late Storm Thorgerson as they re-wrote the rule book of album cover design in the 1970s and Alan Parsons is grilled by The Pineapple Thief’s biggest APP fan Bruce Soord.

We also talk to exciting Canadian prog duo Crown Lands, Exploring Birdsong, Rain, King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard, Silver Moth, Matt Dorsey, Plank, Leap Day and loads more…

This issue comes with four Rush postcards designed by their album cover artist Hugh Syme and a fantastic 20-tracks free downloadable sampler featuring music from Twelfth Night and their extended family, specially chosen for you by the band themselves!

Also in Prog 139...

Exploring Birdsong - pp-and-coming prog trio return with a brand-new EP and tales of working with Paul McCartney.

Crown Lands - it’s a rush through time with the exciting new release from the Canadian prog duo.

Alan Parsons Project - The Pineapple Thief’s Bruce Soord grills his hero Alan Parsons about his career and the Turn Of A Friendly Card album.

Rain - the modern prog quartet tackle that difficult second album with ease.

Jethro Tull - Ian Anderson proves age is no barrier as Jethro Tull rock back to action on RökFlöte.

King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard - the Australian psych sextet talk us through the five albums they managed to release last year!

Hawkwind - after 54 years in business, the space rock legends discuss their 34th studio album, The Future Never Waits.

Silver Moth - Mogwai guitarist Stuart Braithwaite leads a new project who conjure up a delightful blend of post-rock and prog.

Plank - the northern trio return with their first new album in eight years.

Hipgnosis - As one part of the Hipgnosis creative team, Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell helped redefine the album cover as a work of art. Here he recalls his and Storm Thorgerson’s glory days with the likes of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Paul McCartney and more.

Matt Dorsey - former Sound Of Contact man Matt Dorsey updates us on his new solo album, Let Go.

RPWL - RPWL mainman Yogi Lang on a prog world full of Genesis, Manfred Mann, King Crimson and The Residents.

Plus new and reissue reviews of Jethro Tull, Rush, Tame Impala, Wishbone Ash, Renaissance, Tomorrow, Amplifier, Hawkwind, Crown Lands, Blood Ceremony, Silver Moth, Temples and loads more.

This month we’ve seen gigs by Rick Wakeman, Enslaved, Dream Theater, Black Midi, Fusion Festival, Lifesigns, Riverside and more..

