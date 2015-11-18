New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today

The brand new issue of Prog is on sale today, featuring Opeth on the front cover…

We celebrate 25 years of Opeth, one of modern progressive music’s most innovative bands. Prog travelled to Bulgaria with Mikael Akerfeldt and co to see the band play their very first gig with an orchestra. It’s one of the most up close and personal interviews ever with the band, and Prog guides you through the band’s proggiest ever moments with our exclusive playlist.

Also in Prog 61…

Bruce Soord - The Pineapple Thief frontman talks us through his debut solo album.

John McLaughlin - The Mahavishnu Orchestra mainman is back with a great new jazz fusion album.

Tame Impala - Chart-topping Aussie psych wonders are back with new electronica meets psych direction.

John Hackett - Steve’s brother steps out from his shadow with great new album.

Gazpacho - The dark Norwegians ponder the end of life, the universe and everything we know.

Vly - Former Crippled Black Phoenix guitarist spreads his wings with new outfit.

Swallow The Sun - Finland’s dark prog metal masters release brilliantly ambitious triple album.

The Fierce And The Dead - Instrumental pronkers surge further onwards.

Caligula’s Horse - Brilliantly named Aussie proggers hit the bullseye with new album.

Rush - Guitarist Alex Lifeson is the subject of this issue’s The Prog Inrterview.

Gary Numan - He likes cars. His friends are electric. But how prog is he?

Dawn Records - The story of the label who gave us Comus, Donovan, Man and more…

Flying Colors - Singer Casey McPherson chats about the band’s new live album.

Plus live and album reviews from Yes, Steven Wilson, Summer’s End, ELO, Dweezil Zappa, Steve Hackett, Billy Sherwood, Gentle Giant and more…

And an eleven track CD featuring new music from Perfect Beings, Lifesigns, Flying Colors, Swallow The Sun, **Teramaze **and more…

