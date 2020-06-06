Rush lead tributes to producer Rupert Hine

Rush have led tributes from the music world to producer and musician Rupert Hine, who died yesterday aged 72.

Hine produced the Canadian trio's 1989 album Presto and 1991's Roll The Bones. In a statement, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, both still reeling from the passing of Rush drummer Neil Peart in January, said: "In the wee hours of this morning our dear friend and super talented musician, songwriter, and producer of two Rush albums, Presto and Roll The Bones, sadly passed away.

"Roop was always such an upbeat, unflappable and all around lovely “chap” to work with and to be around. His influence on our music and on our attitude towards enjoying life was profound and he shall be sorely missed by so many.

"There are still many of his very “British” expressions that have made their way permanently into our lexicon and we can see his smiling face and the twinkle in his eye whilst saying, “Jolly D!!”

"RIP dear “Roop”…We love you man!"

Hine was a noted producer who started his production work with actor Jon Pertwee's 1972 single Who Is The Doctor? and later worked with the likes of Camel, Anthony Phillips, Kevin Ayers, Dave Greenslade, Martin Grech from the prog world, and also with the likes of Tuna Turner, Stevie Nicks, Howard Jones, The Fixx, Thompson Twins, The Waterboys, Bob Geldof and more.

Hine produced two Anthony Phillips albums, Wise After The Event (1977) and Sides (1978), said on Facebook: "The multi-talented Rupert Hine, who produced Ant's albums Wise After The Event and Sides, passed away in the early hours of this morning. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Former 10cc man Kevin Godley who worked with Hine on the environmentally awareness raising One Word One Voice project said: "My friend, my ears and partner in the One World One Voice project has passed away. A valued co-conspirator, source of wisdom and a gentleman. His focus and humour kept us on track during the chaos. Without him OWOV would never have existed. God bless you Rupert Hine.

Howard Jones paid tribute to Hine, who produced his 1984 Human's Lib debut as well as the 1985 follow-up Action Replay, on Twitter, saying: “extraordinary man and one of my dearest longtime friends, my music mentor and producer, passed away in the early hours of this morning. I’m so fortunate to have spent a precious hour with him Tuesday. I will be writing about him on FB soon … luvya Roop !!”

The Fixx, for whom Hine produced Shuttered Room (1981), Phantoms (1984), Walkabout (1986) and Ink (1990) said: "We are all in deep mourning to learn of the passing of our dear friend Rupert Hine. We will miss you but you know that you will live on in the dimension of sound as the true North Star of our lives. ~ The FIXX"

Waterboy Mike Scott added: "I am very sorry to read this. Rupert Hine produced the first Waterboys record A Girl Called Johnny. He was a special cat - musician, producer, singer, writer - and funny too. I learned a lot from himz Travel on well Rupert."

(Image credit: Kevin Godley)

(Image credit: Howard Jones)