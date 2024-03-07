RPWL share new live clip of Another Life Beyond Control

German prog rockers RPWL have announced that they will release a new live album, True Live Crime, through the Gentle Art Of Music/Soulfood label on April 12. You can watch a new live clip of Another Life Beyond Control below.

The album and Blu-ray was recorded at the celebrated Dutch venue De Boerderij in Zoertemeer on the band's tour in support of 2023's Crime Scene album. The tour saw longstanding RPWL members Kaller Wallner (guitar) and Yogi Lang (vocals) joined by bassist Markus Grützner, drummer Marc Turiaux, Keyboardist Butsch Keys and the two backing singers, Caroline von Brünken and Carmen Tannich, performing the whole of the Crime Scene album as well as a selection olf older material.

"You could tell how much fun the band had with both the concept and the realization on stage," says Wallner. "With RPWL, the live versions are often different to those in the studio, many parts are much more extended and we often jam live."

"The outstanding performance in the Netherlands was filmed: The Poppodium Boerderij in Zoetermeer was the perfect location - great stage, great lighting, the Dutch temple of prog, so to speak," adds Lang. "We've been playing there regularly for over twenty years and have a long and very friendly relationship with the venue and the crew."

The 12-track True Live Crime will be released on Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos surround sound, as double vinyl and double CD. You cna see the artwork an tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Gentle Art Of Music/Soulfood)

RPWL: True Live Crime

1. Victim Of Desire

2. Red Rose

3. A Cold Spring Day In ’22

4. Life In A Cage

5. King Of The World

6. Another Life Beyond Control

7. A New World

8. Silenced

9. Unchain The Earth

10. Hole In The Sky

11. The Shadow

12. Roses (Blu-ray, CD & Streaming only)