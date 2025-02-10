"For those about to collect, we salute you": Royal Mail launch range of AC/DC postage stamps

The UK's Royal Mail have announced a range of AC/DC postage stamps. The band, who announced the 2025 European leg of their Power Up tour last week, are the eighth to be honoured by the Royal Mail, following in the philately-friendly footsteps of Pink Floyd, Iron Maiden, Queen, the Spice Girls, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and The Who.

The range of 38 products – accompanied by the blurb, "For those about to collect, we salute you" – can be pre-ordered now, and range from an AC/DC first-day envelope (retailing for just £0.30) to a limited edition AC/DC High Voltage bundle, which costs £158.98.

The bundle includes the "Platinum Albums Stamp Sheet" (comprised of "platinum-finished replicas" honouring the High Voltage, Highway to Hell, Back in Black, and Power Up albums) and a limited edition "Prestige Stamp Book" (a 24-page book celebrating AC/DC’s career via the medium of stamps, photos and stories).

"AC/DC is one of the most successful rock bands in the world," says David Gold, the Mail's director of external affairs and policy. "Over the past half-century, they have recorded some of the best-known rock anthems and have given us Back In Black – the biggest-selling rock album of all time. These stamps capture a sample of their electrifying live performances, along with some of their most iconic album covers, and celebrate their significant contribution to the world of rock music."

In 2018 Australia Post released a series of stamps celebrating the band's albums but faced fan criticism for including the ’74 Jailbreak EP, which wasn't released in Australia, and for using the international cover artwork for High Voltage and Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap instead of the domestic versions.

AC/DC's 2025 schedule kicks off at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, on April 4, and arrives in Europe in June. Full dates below.

AC/DC: 2025 Power Up tour

Apr 04: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Apr 14: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Apr 18: Pasadena Rose Bowl, CA

Apr 22: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Apr 26: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV

Apr 30: Detroit Ford Field, MI

May 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

May 08: Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium, PA

May 12: Landover Northwest Stadium, MD

May 16: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL

May 20: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

May 24: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

May 28: Cleveland Huntingdon Bank Field, OH

Jun 26: Prague Airport Letňany, Czech Republic

Jun 30: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 04: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 08: Düsseldorf Open Air Park Düsseldorf, Germany

Jul 12: Madrid Metropolitano Stadium, Spain

Jul 20: Imola Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Italy

Jul 24: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 28: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Aug 05: Oslo Bjerke Racecourse, Norway

Aug 09: Paris Stade De France, France

Aug 17: Karlsruhe Messe Karlsruhe, Germany

Aug 21: Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium, Scotland

Tickets are on sale now.