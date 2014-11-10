Royal Blood pull out of this week's UK gigs

Royal Blood have postponed three UK shows this week after frontman Mike Kerr contracted tonsillitis.

The British rockers have had to call off tonight’s scheduled gig in Portsmouth, as well as Tuesday’s show in Oxford and Wednesday’s gig in Bristol as a result of the illness.

In a statement, organisers say: “Mike has been diagnosed with severe tonsillitis and further to medical advice is not well enough to perform.”

“Customers are advised to retain their tickets and await further information with regard to rescheduled dates which will be planned and announced as quickly as possible. We wish to sincerely apologise to all ticket holders for the inconvenience and disappointment this has caused.”

The tour sold out in just minutes when it was announced in September. They head to Italy on November 18 for what was set to be the final leg of the European jaunt.