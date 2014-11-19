Royal Blood pull more shows

Royal Blood have been forced to cancel more gigs on their current tour.

They previously pulled the plug on shows in Portsmouth, Oxford and Bristol as singer and bassist Mike Kerr was suffering from severe tonsillitis.

They’ve now announced planned dates in Italy, Spain and Portugal will also be shelved as Kerr follows medical advice to rest his voice.

The band say in a statement: “Customers are advised to retain their tickets and await further information with regard to rescheduled dates which will be planned and announced as quickly as possible. We wish to sincerely apologise to all ticket holders for the inconvenience and disappointment this has caused.”

Royal Blood previously rescheduled their UK dates which will now take place in December and January. They’ll also head out on a tour of the UK and Ireland starting in February to support their self-titled no.1 debut album.

They’ll also support Foo Fighters on their five-date UK jaunt in starting in May. And Foos’ mainman David Grohl recently revealed he was a fan and said their success was encouraging for rock music.

He told NME: “I saw some live footage of them and I was so excited to see a band that was heavy, had riffs, had songs, and could really perform, and an audience that was genuinely excited to watch them play.

“Then someone tells me that the album went to number one and for another guy with a guitar to see another guy with a guitar getting the number one record it’s so encouraging. Not that I think that rock ‘n’ roll is the only type of music – but in this day and age, it’s good to see it fucking show its face now and then. And it’s a good record, I’m excited about that.”

Dec 19: Bristol Bierkeller (rearranged from Nov 12)

Jan 07: Portsmouth Pyramids (rearranged from Nov 10)

Jan 08: Oxford O2 Academy (rearranged from Nov 11)

Royal Blood 2015 UK and Ireland tour 2015

Feb 22: Glasgow Barrowland

Feb 23: Glasgow Barrowland

Feb 27: Plymouth Pavillions

Feb 28: Bridlington Spa

Mar 02: Portsmouth Guildhall

Mar 03: Newport Centre

Mar 05: Norwich UEA

Mar 06: Blackpool Empress Ballroom

Mar 08: Belfast Ulster Hall

Mar 09: Dublin Olympia Mar 10: Dublin Olympia

Mar 11: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Mar 13: London Brixton O2 Academy

Mar 14: Rock City Nottingham

With Foo Fighters

May 25: Sunderland Stadium Of Light

May 27: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

Jun 19: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 20: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 23: Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium