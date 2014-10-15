Royal Blood detail 2015 UK tour dates

Royal Blood have announced 10 UK shows which will take place early next year.

They’re about to head out on a 17-date UK and Ireland tour, which kicks off on October 27 in Dublin – but they’ve wasted no time in naming more dates after the success of their self-titled debut album which launched earlier this year.

Support for the February/March 2015 dates comes from LA indie rockers Mini Mansions.

The band have also announced plans to restrict the re-sale of tickets for the upcoming dates.

They say: “Certain measures have been put in place to try and protect fans seeking to buy tickets at face value. These include printed identification on tickets and a limited allocation of four per order and two in London.”

Tickets go on sale on October 17 at 9am through See Tickets.

Last week, the band dropped a promo for the track Ten Tonne Skeleton. It will be available to purchase on December 1 and comes backed with B-side You Want Me.

Feb 22: Glasgow Barrowlands Feb 27: Plymouth Pavilions Feb 28: Bridlington Spa Mar 02: Portsmouth Guildhall Mar 03: Newport Centre Mar 05: Norwich UEA Mar 06: Blackpool Empress Ballroom Mar 11: Wolverhampton Civic Hall Mar 13: London O2 Academy Brixton Mar 14: Nottingham Rock City