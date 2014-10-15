Trending

Royal Blood detail 2015 UK tour dates

They’ll play 10 gigs across the country early next year

Royal Blood have announced 10 UK shows which will take place early next year.

They’re about to head out on a 17-date UK and Ireland tour, which kicks off on October 27 in Dublin – but they’ve wasted no time in naming more dates after the success of their self-titled debut album which launched earlier this year.

Support for the February/March 2015 dates comes from LA indie rockers Mini Mansions.

The band have also announced plans to restrict the re-sale of tickets for the upcoming dates.

They say: “Certain measures have been put in place to try and protect fans seeking to buy tickets at face value. These include printed identification on tickets and a limited allocation of four per order and two in London.”

Tickets go on sale on October 17 at 9am through See Tickets.

Last week, the band dropped a promo for the track Ten Tonne Skeleton. It will be available to purchase on December 1 and comes backed with B-side You Want Me.

2015 tour dates

Feb 22: Glasgow Barrowlands Feb 27: Plymouth Pavilions Feb 28: Bridlington Spa Mar 02: Portsmouth Guildhall Mar 03: Newport Centre Mar 05: Norwich UEA Mar 06: Blackpool Empress Ballroom Mar 11: Wolverhampton Civic Hall Mar 13: London O2 Academy Brixton Mar 14: Nottingham Rock City

