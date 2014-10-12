Royal Blood drop Ten Tonne Skeleton

Royal Blood have released a promo for their latest single.

Ten Tonne Skeleton is lifted from their self-titled debut, which launched earlier this year via Warner Bros. It will be released on December 1 and comes backed with B-side You Want Me.

Bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher use no guitars on the album, with Kerr feeding his bass through multiple amps to achieve their sound – something he previously insisted wasn’t a new technique.

He said: “The bass and drum thing isn’t new and neither is using more than one amp. Even with people I look up to like Jack White or Josh Homme, their sounds and a big portion of what they do is borrowed. They put their own stamp on it and that’s what makes a good idea. That’s something I still aspire to be able to do.

“Every day I’m figuring out new ways of expanding it and it’s still developing. There’s only two of us and we’re trying to sound like there are four.”

The pair head out on a 13-date UK and Ireland tour later this month.

Oct 27: Dublin The Academy

Oct 29: Newcastle Riverside

Oct 30: Glasgow O2 ABC

Oct 31: Sheffield Leadmill

Nov 02: Manchester Ritz

Nov 03: Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 04: Birmingham Institute

Nov 06: London Electric Ballroom

Nov 07: London Electric Ballroom

Nov 08: Cambridge Junction

Nov 10: Portsmouth Pyramids

Nov 11: Oxford O2 Academy 1

Nov 12: Bristol Bierkeller