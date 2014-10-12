Royal Blood drop Ten Tonne Skeleton

Royal Blood have released a promo for their latest single.
Ten Tonne Skeleton is lifted from their self-titled debut, which launched earlier this year via Warner Bros. It will be released on December 1 and comes backed with B-side You Want Me.
Bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher use no guitars on the album, with Kerr feeding his bass through multiple amps to achieve their sound – something he previously insisted wasn’t a new technique.
He said: “The bass and drum thing isn’t new and neither is using more than one amp. Even with people I look up to like Jack White or Josh Homme, their sounds and a big portion of what they do is borrowed. They put their own stamp on it and that’s what makes a good idea. That’s something I still aspire to be able to do.
“Every day I’m figuring out new ways of expanding it and it’s still developing. There’s only two of us and we’re trying to sound like there are four.”
The pair head out on a 13-date UK and Ireland tour later this month.
Tour dates
Oct 27: Dublin The Academy
Oct 29: Newcastle Riverside
Oct 30: Glasgow O2 ABC
Oct 31: Sheffield Leadmill
Nov 02: Manchester Ritz
Nov 03: Liverpool O2 Academy
Nov 04: Birmingham Institute
Nov 06: London Electric Ballroom
Nov 07: London Electric Ballroom
Nov 08: Cambridge Junction
Nov 10: Portsmouth Pyramids
Nov 11: Oxford O2 Academy 1
Nov 12: Bristol Bierkeller