Royal Blood announce European tour

Royal Blood, the Brighton-based drums'n'bass duo whose debut album sold 65,000 copies last week, reaching number one in the UK album charts in the process, have announced a European tour.

The album, described by Classic Rock as a “classic, thrusting, tune-filled debut”, is the first debut rock album to reach the number one spot in the UK charts since October 2011. The band’s single Little Monster is at the top of the rock and metal singles chart, while last year’s Out Of The Black is at number two.

The dates are as follows.

October

27th – Dublin, The Academy * 29th – Newcastle, Riverside * 30th – Glasgow, O2 ABC * 31st – Sheffield, Leadmill

** November**