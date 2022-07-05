Roxy Music best of to be reissued on vinyl for first time

Roxy Music have announced that they will reissue The Best Of Roxy Music through Virgin/UMC on September 2. It will be the first time a career-spanning Roxy Music collection has been made available on vinyl.

Roxy Music announced in March that Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson will reunite for the first time since their sold-out and critically acclaimed 2011 For Your Pleasure tour, will perform ten arena shows across the US and Canada, before hitting UK shores in October.

2022 is a landmark year for the band, celebrating both the 50th anniversary of their ground-breaking self-titled debut album, and 40 years since their eighth and final studio record, Avalon, reached No. 1 in the UK album charts on its release in 1982.

Each of the band's eight studio albums will be reissued as special anniversary vinyl editions with a new half-speed cut, revised artwork and a deluxe gloss laminated finish. Roxy Music, For Your Pleasure, Stranded and Country Life are all out now, with the remaining albums will arrive in paired drops throughout the year.

(Image credit: Virgin/UMC)

Roxy Music: The Best Of Roxy Music

1. Avalon

2. More Than This

3. Jealous Guy

4. Over You

5. Same Old Scene

6. Oh Yeah!

7. Angel Eyes

8. Dance Away

9. Both Ends Burning

10. Love Is the Drug

11. Out of the Blue

12. All I Want Is You

13. Mother of Pearl

14. Street Life

15. Do the Strand

16. Pyjamarama

17. Virginia Plain

18. Re-Make/Re-Model

Roxy Music 2022 Tour

Sep 07: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 09: Washington Capital One Arena, D.C.

Sep 12: New York City Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 15: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 17: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 19: Chicago United Center, IL

Sep 21: Austin Moody Center, TX

Sep 23: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Sep 26: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Sep 28: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Oct 10: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Oct 12: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Oct 14: London The O2, UK

