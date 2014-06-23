Rothery reveals live set

Steve Rothery has confirmed the launch of a live album, recorded during the second-ever performance with his solo band.
The 13-track double-disc set will appear ahead of the Marillion guitarist’s studio album The Ghosts Of Pripyat, and features some of the material from it.
Rothery explains: “The Rome concert was only the second time my band had performed together – but they’re some of the finest musicians I’ve ever worked with and the concert was an unforgettable experience.
“The incredible interest I’m getting for the studio album from all round the world makes this an important record of the progression of the project.”
Live In Rome is to be released on August 25 via InsideOut Music, with The Ghosts Of Pripyat due the following month, featuring guest appearances from Steve Hackett and Don Airey. Rothery tours the UK in October:
Nov 05: Glasgow Oran Mor
Nov 06: Manchester Band On The Wall
Nov 07: Bilson Robin 2
Nov 08: London Bush Hall
Live In Rome tracklist
CD1
Morpheus
Kendris
The Old Man Of The Sea
White pass
Yesterday’s Hero
Summer’s End
CD2
Waiting To Happen
Afraid of Sunlight
Easter
Sugar Mice
Cinderella Search
Monolith
Materna Luna