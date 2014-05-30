Rothery confirms full solo tour

Steve Rothery says he’s looking forward to the year ahead after issuing the complete list of his solo tour dates and putting his live album on general sale.

He’s also preparing to start work with his Marillion bandmates on what will be their 18th studio album. They’ll begin recording next week.

Rothery says: “I’ve finalised the dates to promote The Ghosts Of Pripyat, and Italian band Ranestrane will support at most of the shows in October and November.

“After a lot of demand I’ve made the Plovdic concert that started the whole project available on a combined CD/DVD.”

He says of progress on his crowd funded solo project: “I’ll be doing guitar overdubs in my free time, and I’m in Real World Studios for a couple of days in June to shoot the live DVD for the bonus disc. Steve Hackett is going to be recording his contribution to a couple of tracks at his studio in June.”

Marillion confirmed the launch of live pack A Sunday Night Above The Rain, which appears on June 30.

Steve Rothery UK dates

Nov 05: Glasgow Oran Mor

Nov 06: Manchester Band On The Wall

Nov 07: Bilston Robin 2

Nov 08: London Bush Hall