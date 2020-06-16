Roskilde festival confirms 33 artists for 2021

Organisers of Denmark’s Roskilde festival have today revealed the names of 33 artists who will appear at next year’s event.

This year’s festival was called off at the start of April, but the new dates of June 26 - July 3, 2021, were quickly announced – and now dozens of names have been announced for next year.

Among them are Thom Yorke’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Mayhem, The Night Flight Orchestra, Old Man Gloom, Floating Points, High On Fire, Tyler, The Creator and FKA Twigs.

Roskilde’s Anders Wahrén says: “For us it has been important to invite some of the acts back whom we believe will be both significant and top-notch next year.

“Tyler, The Creator and FKA Twigs are two central players because they are two younger artists who are constantly working with their own sound and renewing the concert format. Their concerts always bring about new experiences.

"The music programme at Roskilde 2021 will not mirror the festival that should have been because we cannot and will not copy the full programme. Right now, there is a pandemic and racism is on the global agenda.

“Historically, big agendas also make their way into the arts, which is why, of course, we keep part of the programme open to bring new, relevant names into play.”

Meanwhile, on July 4, on what would have been the final day of the 2020 festival, the Roskilde: Do It Yourself event will take place online.

Organisers are encouraging music fans to set up a festival camp at home and to create their own playlists, which they can the share with through the official Roskilde social channels.

Wristbands for the event are known sale, with money raised going to charities benefitting cultural charity work with an emphasis on children and young people.

Roskilde 2021 lineup so far

Tyler, The Creator

Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes

Africa Express PresentsIn C Mali

FKA Twigs

Floating Points

Mayhem

Moses Sumney

Thomas Helmig

TLC

The Whitest Boy Alive

AK Dan Gwang Chil

Cate Le Bon

Chai

Danish String Quartet & Dreamers

Circus

Girl In Red

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

High On Fire

Holly Herndon

Kelly Lee Owens

Land Of Kush

Lingua Ignota

The Night Flight Orchestra

The No Ones

Object Blue

Old Man Gloom

Rwayss

Sampa The Great

Seni Reak Juarta Putra

Sicaria Sound

Tarrus Riley feat Dean Fraser and Black Soil Band

Ustad Saami

Yola