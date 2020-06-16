Roskilde festival confirms 33 artists for 2021

Organisers of Denmark’s Roskilde festival have today revealed the names of 33 artists who will appear at next year’s event.
This year’s festival was called off at the start of April, but the new dates of June 26 - July 3, 2021, were quickly announced – and now dozens of names have been announced for next year.
Among them are Thom Yorke’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Mayhem, The Night Flight Orchestra, Old Man Gloom, Floating Points, High On Fire, Tyler, The Creator and FKA Twigs.
Roskilde’s Anders Wahrén says: “For us it has been important to invite some of the acts back whom we believe will be both significant and top-notch next year.
“Tyler, The Creator and FKA Twigs are two central players because they are two younger artists who are constantly working with their own sound and renewing the concert format. Their concerts always bring about new experiences.
"The music programme at Roskilde 2021 will not mirror the festival that should have been because we cannot and will not copy the full programme. Right now, there is a pandemic and racism is on the global agenda.
“Historically, big agendas also make their way into the arts, which is why, of course, we keep part of the programme open to bring new, relevant names into play.”
Meanwhile, on July 4, on what would have been the final day of the 2020 festival, the Roskilde: Do It Yourself event will take place online.
Organisers are encouraging music fans to set up a festival camp at home and to create their own playlists, which they can the share with through the official Roskilde social channels.
Wristbands for the event are known sale, with money raised going to charities benefitting cultural charity work with an emphasis on children and young people.
Roskilde 2021 lineup so far
Tyler, The Creator
Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes
Africa Express PresentsIn C Mali
FKA Twigs
Floating Points
Mayhem
Moses Sumney
Thomas Helmig
TLC
The Whitest Boy Alive
AK Dan Gwang Chil
Cate Le Bon
Chai
Danish String Quartet & Dreamers
Circus
Girl In Red
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley
High On Fire
Holly Herndon
Kelly Lee Owens
Land Of Kush
Lingua Ignota
The Night Flight Orchestra
The No Ones
Object Blue
Old Man Gloom
Rwayss
Sampa The Great
Seni Reak Juarta Putra
Sicaria Sound
Tarrus Riley feat Dean Fraser and Black Soil Band
Ustad Saami
Yola