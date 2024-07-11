Earlier this week it was announced that Rory Gallagher's iconic 1961 Stratocaster is to be auctioned later this year, along with his collection of musical equipment.

Gallagher famously purchased the Strat – thought to be the first to be sold in Ireland – for £100 from Crowley’s Music Store in Cork in 1963. And now the daughter of the man who sold the guitar has launched a crowdfunding campaign to bring it back home.

"My father Michael sold Rory Gallagher the famous iconic Strat over 60 years ago," says Sheena Crowley on her GoFundMe page. "The Strat and Rory's instrument collection will be going up for auction in October 2024. This guitar means so much to us in Cork, and we need to become the custodians of that magical guitar."

Crowley hopes to use the funds to set up a museum that celebrates Cork's musical heritage, with the main attraction being "a dedicated Rory Gallagher section with an interactive theme to it."

At the time of writing, the campaign has raised €4,780 (£4039/$5174) of its €1,000,000 target.

The auction was announced by Donal Gallagher, the late guitarist's brother and former manager, and will take place at Bonham's in London on October 17.

"It is difficult to separate or even begin to quantify the depth of relationship Rory had with his instruments," says Gallagher. "This decision is one I recognise as challenging for some, however, with the proceeds raised from this instrument sale we will continue to do further good for Rory’s name and legacy, as well as assisting good causes that my brother would have supported."

"Music is our culture," says Crowley. "We should preserve it like a national treasure. A modern-day Book of Kells if you will. We need a space that preserves and honours the musicians of the past and provides for our musicians of today and fosters the musicians of the future."

Support the campaign to bring Rory Gallagher's guitar back to Cork.