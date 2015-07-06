Gallagher's Taste albums get deluxe reissue

The two studio albums recorded by Rory Gallagher’s band Taste will be included in a four-disc set to be released next month.

Taste I’ll Remember is out on August 28 via Polydor, featuring remastered versions of both their self-titled 1969 debut and the 1970 follow-up On The Boards.

Bonus tracks, demos, extensive sleeve notes and rare photographs are also included, along with previously unreleased live concert recordings from performances at Stockholm’s Konserthuset, the BBC and Woburn Abbey Festival.

Taste helped launch Gallagher’s career as one of the most respected guitarists of his era. They disbanded after a farewell show in Belfast on New Year’s Eve 1970, and Gallagher went on to sell over 30 million albums worldwide as a solo artist.

He died in 1995 from complications related to a liver transplant.

TASTE I’LL REMEMBER TRACKLIST

Disc One - Taste

01: Blister On The Moon

02: Leaving Blues

03: Sugar Mama

04: Hail

05: Born On The Wrong Side Of Time

06: Dual Carriageway Pain

07: Same Old Story

08: Catfish

09: I’m Moving On

10: Blister On The Moon – Alt Version

11: Leaving Blues – Alt Version

12: Hail – Alt Version

13: Dual Carriageway Pain – Alt Version – No Vocal

14: Same Old Story – Alt Version

15: Catfish – Alt Version

Disc Two - On The Boards

01: What’s Going On

02: Railway And Gun

03: It’s Happened Before, It’ll Happen Again

04: If The Day Was Any Longer

05: Morning Sun

06: Eat My Words

07: On The Boards

08: If I Don’t Sing I’ll Cry

09: See Here

10: I’ll Remember

11: Railway and Gun – Off The Boards mix

12: See Here – Alt Version

13: It’s Happened Before, It’ll Happen Again – Beat Club audio 1970

14: If The Day Was Any Longer – Beat Club audio 1970

15: Morning Sun – Beat Club audio 1970

16: It’s Happened Before, It’ll Happen Again – Beat Club audio 1970

Disc Three – Live In Stockholm and London 1970

01: What’s Going On – Live in Stockholm, September 1970

02: Sugar Mama – Live in Stockholm, September 1970

03: Gambling Blues – Live in Stockholm, September 1970

04: Sinner Boy – Live in Stockholm, September 1970

05: At The Bottom – Live in Stockholm, September 1970

06: She’s 19 Years Old - Live in Stockholm, September 1970

07: Morning Sun - Live in Stockholm, September 1970

08: Catfish - Live in Stockholm, September 1970

09: I’ll Remember – BBC Radio One, Live from the Paris Theatre 1970

10: Railway and Gun – BBC Radio One, Live from the Paris Theatre 1970

11: Sugar Mama - BBC Radio One, Live from the Paris Theatre 1970

12: Eat My Words - BBC Radio One, Live from the Paris Theatre 1970

13: Catfish - BBC Radio One, Live from the Paris Theatre 1970

Disc Four – Belfast Sessions and Demos, 7” single and Live at Woburn Abbey Festival 1968

01: Wee Wee Baby – Major Minor demo

02: How Many More Years – Major Minor demo

03: Take It Easy Baby - Major Minor demo

04: Pardon me Mister - Major Minor demo

05: You’ve Got To Pay – Major Minor demo

06: Norman Invasion – Major Minor demo

07: Worried Man – Major Minor demo

08: Blister On The Moon – A-Side of the Major Minor 7” single

09: Born On The Wrong Side of Time – B-Side of the Major Minor 7” single

10: Summertime (Instrumental) - Live at Woburn Abbey Festival 1968

11: Blister On The Moon - Live at Woburn Abbey Festival 1968

12: I Got My Brand On You - Live at Woburn Abbey Festival 1968

13: Rock Me, Baby/Bye Bye Bird/Baby Please Don’t Go/You Shook Me, Baby - Live at Woburn Abbey Festival 1968