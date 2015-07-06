Gallagher's Taste albums get deluxe reissue

The two studio albums recorded by Rory Gallagher’s band Taste will be included in a four-disc set to be released next month.
Taste I’ll Remember is out on August 28 via Polydor, featuring remastered versions of both their self-titled 1969 debut and the 1970 follow-up On The Boards.
Bonus tracks, demos, extensive sleeve notes and rare photographs are also included, along with previously unreleased live concert recordings from performances at Stockholm’s Konserthuset, the BBC and Woburn Abbey Festival.
Taste helped launch Gallagher’s career as one of the most respected guitarists of his era. They disbanded after a farewell show in Belfast on New Year’s Eve 1970, and Gallagher went on to sell over 30 million albums worldwide as a solo artist.
He died in 1995 from complications related to a liver transplant.
TASTE I’LL REMEMBER TRACKLIST
Disc One - Taste
01: Blister On The Moon
02: Leaving Blues
03: Sugar Mama
04: Hail
05: Born On The Wrong Side Of Time
06: Dual Carriageway Pain
07: Same Old Story
08: Catfish
09: I’m Moving On
10: Blister On The Moon – Alt Version
11: Leaving Blues – Alt Version
12: Hail – Alt Version
13: Dual Carriageway Pain – Alt Version – No Vocal
14: Same Old Story – Alt Version
15: Catfish – Alt Version
Disc Two - On The Boards
01: What’s Going On
02: Railway And Gun
03: It’s Happened Before, It’ll Happen Again
04: If The Day Was Any Longer
05: Morning Sun
06: Eat My Words
07: On The Boards
08: If I Don’t Sing I’ll Cry
09: See Here
10: I’ll Remember
11: Railway and Gun – Off The Boards mix
12: See Here – Alt Version
13: It’s Happened Before, It’ll Happen Again – Beat Club audio 1970
14: If The Day Was Any Longer – Beat Club audio 1970
15: Morning Sun – Beat Club audio 1970
16: It’s Happened Before, It’ll Happen Again – Beat Club audio 1970
Disc Three – Live In Stockholm and London 1970
01: What’s Going On – Live in Stockholm, September 1970
02: Sugar Mama – Live in Stockholm, September 1970
03: Gambling Blues – Live in Stockholm, September 1970
04: Sinner Boy – Live in Stockholm, September 1970
05: At The Bottom – Live in Stockholm, September 1970
06: She’s 19 Years Old - Live in Stockholm, September 1970
07: Morning Sun - Live in Stockholm, September 1970
08: Catfish - Live in Stockholm, September 1970
09: I’ll Remember – BBC Radio One, Live from the Paris Theatre 1970
10: Railway and Gun – BBC Radio One, Live from the Paris Theatre 1970
11: Sugar Mama - BBC Radio One, Live from the Paris Theatre 1970
12: Eat My Words - BBC Radio One, Live from the Paris Theatre 1970
13: Catfish - BBC Radio One, Live from the Paris Theatre 1970
Disc Four – Belfast Sessions and Demos, 7” single and Live at Woburn Abbey Festival 1968
01: Wee Wee Baby – Major Minor demo
02: How Many More Years – Major Minor demo
03: Take It Easy Baby - Major Minor demo
04: Pardon me Mister - Major Minor demo
05: You’ve Got To Pay – Major Minor demo
06: Norman Invasion – Major Minor demo
07: Worried Man – Major Minor demo
08: Blister On The Moon – A-Side of the Major Minor 7” single
09: Born On The Wrong Side of Time – B-Side of the Major Minor 7” single
10: Summertime (Instrumental) - Live at Woburn Abbey Festival 1968
11: Blister On The Moon - Live at Woburn Abbey Festival 1968
12: I Got My Brand On You - Live at Woburn Abbey Festival 1968
13: Rock Me, Baby/Bye Bye Bird/Baby Please Don’t Go/You Shook Me, Baby - Live at Woburn Abbey Festival 1968