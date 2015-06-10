How Wood’s Stones plan got rolling

Ronnie Wood has recalled how his plan to become a member of the Rolling Stones began to work out.

He last month told of his teenage determination to join Mick Jagger and co, saying: “I was going to be in that band one way or another and I would broadcast the fact.”

He finally got the job in 1975 – ten years after keeping a diary about his early outfit The Birds, which he recently rediscovered and published.

Wood tells Rolling Stone: “I knew them from afar, across the room. We tried to keep up – if they were going out for £75 a night we were getting £50. When they were getting £250 a night we were getting £100. All we lacked was a hit record.

“It all came together in the late 60s, around the inauguration of Mick Taylor at Hyde Park, after Brian Jones died. I met Mick and Charlie Watts on the periphery of Hyde Park.

“They came up to me and said, ‘We’re breaking in our new guitar player. We’ve got to go to the stage – see you soon.’ I said, ‘Yeah, sooner than you think!’”

Four decades on, Wood remains certain he had the right dream, and recently said the Stones are playing better now than they ever have.

He adds: “I’m five years clean and serene this year, so that’s made a big difference. I have a completely different focus. It’s great for me to revisit albums I wasn’t even on – I can see Sticky Fingers in a completely different light.”

And he reflects: “It’s as thought no time at all has passed. Once you’re over 30 time just flies anyway. I still feel like that kid in 1965.”

Wood is featured in the current edition of Classic Rock, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+. He’s still hopeful that a Faces reunion will take place this year. The Stones just released a remastered version of 1971’s Sticky Fingers and they’re currently touring the US:

