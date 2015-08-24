Rolo Tomassi confirm UK tour

Rolo Tomassi have announced a UK tour in support of latest album Grievances.

Rolo Tomassi say: “We’ll be back out doing a UK headline tour this November. Tickets on sale on Wednesday. See you there.”

Employed To Serve will be main support on the tour. Meanwhile, the band have confirmed The Embers as the next single from Grievances. It is due out on November 6. They previously released Opalescent as a single. Grievances was released in June via Ipecac Recordings.

Nov 06: Brighton Green Door Store Nov 07: Plymouth Tiki Bar Nov 08: Bristol Louisiana Nov 09: Manchester Soup Kitchen Nov 10: Glasgow Stereo Nov 11: Nottingham Bodega Nov 12: Norwich Owl Sanctuary Nov 13: London Oslo