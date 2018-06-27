Rolo Tomassi announce winter headline tour

Rolo Tomassi have announced a headline winter tour for later this year.

The band will play a total of five shows across England and Wales, with support from Blood Command and Cassus, kicking off with a show at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on October 30 and wrapping up with a set at the Scala in London on November 9.

The Sheffield outfit say in a statement: “We're delighted to announce a new selection of headline dates in celebration of our new album Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It.

“This will be our first time visiting some of these cities in a number of years and also includes our biggest ever headline show at the Scala in London. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

Tickets will go on sale from Friday (June 29), with a list of shows printed below.

Prior to the shows in the UK, Rolo Tomassi have several festival appearances scheduled for throughout the summer.

Rolo Tomassi 2018 tour dates

Jul 12: Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 20: Tramlines Festival, UK

Aug 11: Brutal Assault Fest, Czech Republic

Aug 16: ArcTanGent festival, UK

Aug 17: Rock Altitude Fest, Switzerland

Aug 18: Summerbreeze, Germany

Sep 15: If Not Now When Fest?, UK

Oct 27: MoreCore Festival, Germany

Oct 30: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Oct 31: Bournemouth The Anvil, UK

Nov 01: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK

Nov 02: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Nov 09: London Scala, UK