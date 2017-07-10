Rolling Stones ‘On Air’ book to launch in September

A new book charting the Rolling Stones’ TV and radio broadcasts is to be published later this year.

Rolling Stones On Air In The Sixties was written by Richard Havers and is said to be the first official history of the Stones told through their television and radio appearances – and it’ll arrive on September 26 via Harper Collins/Virgin Books.

The publishers say the book is “a unique chronicle of the band’s rise to fame during the 1960s. It begins with a letter the BBC received from Brian Jones in January 1963, politely requesting an audition for ‘The Rollin’ Stones Rhythm and Blues Band’ and ends with the story of the group’s performance of Let It Bleed for BBC’s end-of-the-decade celebration television program Ten Years Of What.

“From their first TV appearance on Thank Your Lucky Stars!, sporting matching houndstooth suits at the insistence of manager Andrew Loog Oldham, to the louche rockers who performed at a televised free concert in London’s Hyde Park in 1969, Rolling Stones On Air In The Sixties reveals, year-by-year, how the group rose from obscurity to dominate rock-and-roll.

“Throughout, the Stones look back at their career-defining broadcasts, sharing their individual recollections about the music, the clothes, the fans, the rivals and friends, and the impact they had on the generational divide and the world around them.”

The 320-page book will feature previously unseen documents from the BBC archives, exclusive interviews with directors and producers who worked with the band during their rise and includes a raft of images, many of which have never been seen before.

Rolling Stones On Air In The Sixties is now available for pre-order from Amazon.

The Stones will head out on the road on their No Filter European tour from September and while no UK dates are planned because of a lack of suitable venues, they hope to line up appearances in the country at some point in 2018.

Sep 09: Hamburg Stadtpark, Germany

Sep 12: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Sep 16: Spielberg At Red Bull Ring, Austria

Sep 20: Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland

Sep 23: Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls, Italy

Sep 27: Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Spain

Sep 30:Amsterdam ArenA, Netherlands

Oct 03: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Oct 09: Dusseldorf Esprit Arena, Germany

Oct 12: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

Oct 15: Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands

Oct 19: Paris U Arena, France

Oct 22: Paris U Arena, France

