Rare Rolling Stones photos on show in London

An exhibition dedicated to two of The Rolling Stones’ most famous photoshoots is to open in London.

Beggars Banquet: Photographs by Michael Joseph will show at Proud Galleries on the Kings Road from July 6.

The exhibition centres around Michael Joseph’s shoots at Sarum Chase in North London, a Tudor mansion used by Walt Disney for the exterior of Cruella De Vil’s home in 101 Dalmatians, and at the ruins of Swarkestone Hall in Derbyshire. Images from the first shoot adorned the inside gatefold sleeve of the band’s Beggars Banquet album, while the Swarkestone Hall shots were used when Hot Rocks 1964–1971 was released.

Smokey Stones On Grass, 1968 (Image: © © Michael Joseph)

Joseph grew up in South Africa and was sent to cover the Viet Nam war while a student at London College of Prints and Graphic Arts, before returning to the UK to work in advertising.

“The shot in my portfolio that got me the job was a boardroom scene involving a hippie bloke who was a Mick Jagger lookalike,” says Joseph told The Guardian in 2008. “I was the only photographer in town handling so-called orgies featuring lots of characters and, quite often, animals.

“Keith was the easiest. Charlie was laid-back. Brian was upset at having been busted [for marijuana possession, for the second time] but he had a labrador to play with.”

Beggars Banquet: Photographs by Michael Joseph, opens at Proud Chelsea on July 6 and runs until July 30.

Stones and cows (Image: © © Michael Joseph)

Keith Richards and a pug (Image: © © Michael Joseph)

Aerosmith’s Joey Kramer: We’re better than the Rolling Stones