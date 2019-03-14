Rolling Stones announce new compilation Honk

The Rolling Stones have announced that they’ll release a new compilation titled Honk later this year.
The record will feature tracks drawn from every Stones album recorded between 1971 - 2016 and it’ll launch on 2CD, deluxe 3CD, 3LP and on digital and streaming platforms on April 19 via Polydor.
A statement reads: “Honk collects 36 essential Stones tracks – including eight top 10 singles, Brown Sugar, Tumbling Dice, Angie, It’s Only Rock’N’Roll (But I Like It), Fool To Cry, Miss You, Emotional Rescue and Start Me Up.
“Bringing the band’s story up to date, Honk also contains hit single Doom & Gloom from 2012, as well as Just Your Fool, Ride ‘Em On Down and Hate To See You Go from the band’s 2016’s Grammy Award-winning, no.1 album, Blue & Lonesome.”
The deluxe 3CD edition will include 10 bonus live tracks, including Dead Flowers recorded with Brad Paisley in Philadelphia in 2013, Bitch, featuring Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl recorded on the Stones’ 50 And Counting tour, and Wild Horses, which was recorded in London in May last year with Florence Welch.
The Rolling Stones will head out on tour across the US from next month and are currently working on their brand new studio album, details of which will be revealed in due course.
Meanwhile, fashion label Mastermind Japan and the Stones are teasing fans with another collaboration. The Japanese firm founded by Masaaki Homma in the 90s, have posted the band’s famous tongue and lip design with a skull and crossbones on Instagram.
No word yet what this could be, but it would be the third time the fashion house and rock veterans have worked together.
Rolling Stones: Honk
CD1
1. Start Me Up
2. Brown Sugar
3. Rocks Off
4. Miss You
5. Tumbling Dice
6. Just Your Fool
7. Wild Horses
8. Fool To Cry
9. Angie
10. Beast Of Burden
11. Hot Stuff
12. It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)
13. Rock And A Hard Place
14. Doom And Gloom
15. Love Is Strong
16. Mixed Emotions
17. Don’t Stop
18. Ride ‘Em On Down
CD2
1. Bitch
2. Harlem Shuffle
3. Hate To See You Go
4. Rough Justice
5. Happy
6. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)
7. One More Shot
8. Respectable
9. You Got Me Rocking
10. Rain Fall Down
11. Dancing With Mr D
12. Undercover (Of The Night)
13. Emotional Rescue
14. Waiting On A Friend
15. Saint Of Me
16. Out Of Control
17. Streets Of Love
18. Out Of Tears
CD3 - Live tracks
1. Get off My Cloud
2. Dancing With Mr D
3. Beast Of Burden (with Ed Sheeran)
4. She’s A Rainbow
5. Wild Horses (with Florence Welch)
6. Let’s Spend The Night Together
7. Dead Flowers (with Brad Paisley)
8. Shine A Light
9. Under My Thumb
10. Bitch (with Dave Grohl)
