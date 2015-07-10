Stones’ Keef goes solo again

Keith Richards has confirmed his first solo album in 20 years – he’ll launch Crosseyed Heart in September.

The Rolling Stones guitarist says the 15-track title sees him exploring rock, blues, country and reggae music.

Richards reports: “I had a ball making this record, and working with drummer Steve Jordan and guitarist Waddy Wachtel again. There’s nothing like walking into a studio and having no idea what you’re doing to come out with at the other end.”

The first single, Trouble, will be released on July 17. Other track titles include Long Overdue, Lovers Plea, Nothing On Me, Amnesia, Robbed Blind, Blues In The Morning and Illusion – which features guest vocals from Norah Jones.

He recently discussed the chances of touring, saying: “Usually if I put a record out I do some road work, so it’s possible.”

The Stones are at the centre of controversy once again after London transport officials refused to display a poster promoting their upcoming art exhibition. The band complete a North American tour next week.

Crosseyed Heart arrives on September 18 via Republic Records.