Stones poster banned in London

The Rolling Stones say they’re “dumbfounded” after a poster set to appear all over the UK was banned by London transport authorities.

Regulators have refused to allow the artwork for the band’s gallery show Exhibitionism to be displayed on hoardings in the underground or on bus shelters unless it’s changed.

They want the iconic tongue and lips logo to be moved from a woman’s crotch to her belly-button – but no other areas of the UK have demanded a similar adjustment.

A band spokesman says: “We are dumbfounded and perplexed at this rather silly decision. Perhaps it’s something to do with the fact that it’s the Rolling Stones, and controversy still seems to follow them everywhere.”

Exhibitionism opens at London’s Saatchi gallery next year, with tickets on sale on July 10 (Friday).

Meanwhile, the band have released a lyric video for classic track Satisfaction, to mark 50 years since it hit the number 1 spot in the US. It’s accompanied by a limited-edition vinyl replica re-release, including original artwork, updated master and both UK and US B-sides.