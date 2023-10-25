We've tried counting the number of vinyl variants of the Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds and there's at least 43 of them

Completists looking to augment their collection of Rolling Stones albums with all the vinyl versions of the recent Hackney Diamonds release better have deep wallets. Because there's at least 43 different variants available.
In addition to the regular black vinyl edition, there are multiple colour variants – often sold as widely available retail chain exclusives around the globe – as well as several versions which have become instant collectors' items.
Amongst these are a several variants with different artwork from the original, including an edition of 2000 from designer Paul Smith, a small number of which were signed and sold in person at branches of Paul Smith in London. There's also a series of 30 baseball-themed white vinyl discs, each wrapped in artwork tailored to a specific MLB club.
There's a picture disc, and a zoetrope picture disc (one of those fancy discs that displays an animation when filmed at a specific frame rate and played back, or viewed through a stroboscope), and a third picture disc featuring the club emblem of Spanish football team Barcelona FC.
“There are coloured variants and there's the one that we've always done from their bricks-and-mortar store, RS No.9 Carnaby Street, where we've always had the Pantone red vinyl that we started with the catalogue," Universal's Orla Lee-Fisher tells Music Week. "We've expanded that because of the pop-up stores and we're carrying it in those globally, so we're giving more people an opportunity with the red vinyl.
"There are colour variants, there’s a picture disc, so vinyl is hugely important. But then you never underestimate the CD market for a band like the Stones, because they have such a wide reach. So it's something for everyone, physical but also digital."
The complete list of vinyl variants (the ones we're currently aware of) follows. You'll need the best part of £2000 to buy them all.
Worldwide: black vinyl
Worldwide: clear vinyl
Worldwide: purple transparent vinyl
Worldwide: blue vinyl with alternative artwork
Worldwide: green vinyl with alternative artwork
Worldwide: picture disc
Japan: black vinyl with obi strip-style insert
Japan: clear vinyl with obi strip-style insert
Japan: red vinyl with obi strip-style insert, alternative cover art, unique to Rolling Stones store in Harajuku, Tokyo
UK: red vinyl, alternative cover art, unique to Rolling Stones store in Carnaby St, London
UK: Paul Smith edition, alternative cover art
Europe: Zoetrope picture disc
Europe: Hackney Diamonds x FC Barcelona picture disc
Arizona Diamondbacks: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Atlanta Braves: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Baltimore Orioles: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Boston Red Sox: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Chicago Cubs: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Chicago White Sox: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Cincinnati Reds: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Cleveland Guardians: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Colorado Rockies: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Detroit Tigers: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Houston Astros: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Kansas City Royals: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Los Angeles Angels: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Los Angeles Dodgers: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Miami Marlins: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Milwaukee Brewers: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Minnesota Twins: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
New York Mets: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
New York Yankees: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Oakland Athletics: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Philadelphia Phillies white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Pittsburgh Pirates: white vinyl|with bespoke cover art
San Diego Padres: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
San Francisco Giants: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Seattle Mariners: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
St. Louis Cardinals: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Tampa Bay Rays: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Texas Rangers: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Toronto Blue Jays: white vinyl with bespoke cover art
Washington Nationals: white vinyl with bespoke cover art