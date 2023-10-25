We've tried counting the number of vinyl variants of the Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds and there's at least 43 of them

Completists looking to augment their collection of Rolling Stones albums with all the vinyl versions of the recent Hackney Diamonds release better have deep wallets. Because there's at least 43 different variants available.

In addition to the regular black vinyl edition, there are multiple colour variants – often sold as widely available retail chain exclusives around the globe – as well as several versions which have become instant collectors' items.

Amongst these are a several variants with different artwork from the original, including an edition of 2000 from designer Paul Smith, a small number of which were signed and sold in person at branches of Paul Smith in London. There's also a series of 30 baseball-themed white vinyl discs, each wrapped in artwork tailored to a specific MLB club.

There's a picture disc, and a zoetrope picture disc (one of those fancy discs that displays an animation when filmed at a specific frame rate and played back, or viewed through a stroboscope), and a third picture disc featuring the club emblem of Spanish football team Barcelona FC.

“There are coloured variants and there's the one that we've always done from their bricks-and-mortar store, RS No.9 Carnaby Street, where we've always had the Pantone red vinyl that we started with the catalogue," Universal's Orla Lee-Fisher tells Music Week. "We've expanded that because of the pop-up stores and we're carrying it in those globally, so we're giving more people an opportunity with the red vinyl.

"There are colour variants, there’s a picture disc, so vinyl is hugely important. But then you never underestimate the CD market for a band like the Stones, because they have such a wide reach. So it's something for everyone, physical but also digital."

The complete list of vinyl variants (the ones we're currently aware of) follows. You'll need the best part of £2000 to buy them all.

Worldwide: black vinyl

Worldwide: clear vinyl

Worldwide: purple transparent vinyl

Worldwide: blue vinyl with alternative artwork

Worldwide: green vinyl with alternative artwork

Worldwide: picture disc

Japan: black vinyl with obi strip-style insert

Japan: clear vinyl with obi strip-style insert

Japan: red vinyl with obi strip-style insert, alternative cover art, unique to Rolling Stones store in Harajuku, Tokyo

UK: red vinyl, alternative cover art, unique to Rolling Stones store in Carnaby St, London

UK: Paul Smith edition, alternative cover art

Europe: Zoetrope picture disc

Europe: Hackney Diamonds x FC Barcelona picture disc

Arizona Diamondbacks: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Atlanta Braves: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Baltimore Orioles: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Boston Red Sox: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Chicago Cubs: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Chicago White Sox: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Cincinnati Reds: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Cleveland Guardians: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Colorado Rockies: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Detroit Tigers: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Houston Astros: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Kansas City Royals: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Los Angeles Angels: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Los Angeles Dodgers: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Miami Marlins: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Milwaukee Brewers: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Minnesota Twins: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

New York Mets: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

New York Yankees: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Oakland Athletics: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Philadelphia Phillies white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Pittsburgh Pirates: white vinyl|with bespoke cover art

San Diego Padres: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

San Francisco Giants: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Seattle Mariners: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

St. Louis Cardinals: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Tampa Bay Rays: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Texas Rangers: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Toronto Blue Jays: white vinyl with bespoke cover art

Washington Nationals: white vinyl with bespoke cover art