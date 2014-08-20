Waters’ Wall movie gets premiere

Roger Waters will premiere the movie version of his The Wall Live show in Canada next month, he’s confirmed.

Called simply Roger Waters The Wall, it was co-directed by Sean Evans and was filmed in three cities across two continents.

The show is based around a 500-foot version of the wall prop and is thought to have cost £37m to stage. Waters’ stop in London in 2011 saw former Pink Floyd bandmates David Gilmour and Nick Mason make guest appearances.

The movie version is described as “a rib-rattling, sonically stupendous document.” Promoters add: “The film, like the piece of music on which it is based, is drenched in Waters’ politics and memories. Scarred by the fact that his father was killed in action in Italy in 1944, when Roger was not yet six months old, his work is a plea for peace and understanding — as walls create fear, misunderstanding, and often lead to war and death.

“It includes a highly personal and moving journey through France and Italy as Waters visits the WWI cemetery in which his grandfather is buried, and the monument near the Anzio beaches on which his father’s name is inscribed.

“On the hundredth anniversary of the First World War’s outbreak, this film shows that art so often springs from memory — and we can never forget.”

Roger Waters The Wall will be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, with repeat showings on September 7 and 14. No other dates have yet been confirmed.