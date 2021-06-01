Roger Waters shares new liner notes for Pink Floyd's Animals and teases memoirs

Roger Waters has published the redacted liner notes for the long-awaited remaster of Pink Floyd’s Animals. The vocalist and musician has posted Mark Blake's words on his website along with a reference to his upcoming memoirs.

The notes were originally intended to accompany a new remastered edition of the band's 1977 album, which has been in the works for several years. Back in 2018 Waters revealed the album would be released at the end of that year but nothing came out.

Waters writes on his official website: "What precipitated this note is that there are new James Guthrie Stereo and 5.1 mixes of the Pink Floyd album Animals, 1977. These mixes have languished unreleased because of a dispute over some sleeve notes that [Floyd biographer] Mark Blake has written for this new release. [David] Gilmour has vetoed the release of the album unless these liner notes are removed. He does not dispute the veracity of the history described in Mark’s notes, but he wants that history to remain secret.

"This is a small part of an ongoing campaign by the Gilmour/Samson camp to claim more credit for Dave on the work he did in Pink Floyd, 1967-1985, than is his due. Yes he was, and is, a jolly good guitarist and singer. But, he has for the last 35 years told a lot of whopping porky pies about who did what in Pink Floyd when I was still in charge. There’s a lot of 'we did this' and 'we did that,' and 'I did this' and 'I did that.'”

The post is accompanied by a short video clip in which Waters also reveals what appears to be the artwork for a four-disc 2018 remaster. It's not clear whether this artwork has been finalised or not and no release date has been given.