Joe Payne replaces Birks & Kroon at Trinity 4

That Joe Payne has been added to this year's Trinity 4 charity show, replacing chamber prog duo Birks & Kroon who have had to pull out of this year's event.

“I can’t wait to bring my one-man show to Trinity 4," Payne enthused to Prog. "This year, I’m really dedicated to expanding the possibilities of what I can do live. This performance will be reminiscent of my recent slot at the 2019 Marillion Weekend which seemed to go down a storm!

It’s so great to be part of something that is supporting charities like Help Musicians UK and Mind. Everything I am writing now has a mental health theme, and coming from my own experience of mental illness, I’ll do everything I can for the cause. It’s not an easy thing to go through or live with, but I find so much meaning in turning my own negative experience into something positive that can help others.”

Trinity Festival is an all-day event that has been running since 2014, with each year boasting six bands on the bill, a now-famous charity raffle and auction led by Jerry Ewing (editor of Prog Magazine) and an all-out After Show party. Despite the festivities, however, Trinity 4 maintains the festival’s history of charitable donations, with this year seeing proceeds go towards Scope (a charity dedicated to assisting those with Cerebral Palsy) Help Musicians UK and Mind - both dedicated to mental health awareness and treatment.

Tickets for this year's event are available here.