Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood “all clear” after cancer scare

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood says he’s been given the “all clear” after his recent cancer scare.

He underwent keyhole surgery in May last year to have a lesion on his lung removed and had to be checked every three months.

Now he’s told The Metro he’s doing fine – just as the band are about to embark on their No Filter UK and European tour.

Wood says: “I had three months of check-ups and it was all clear and they said go and enjoy life.

"If your body is riddled with cancer, it’s a losing cause. Luckily, all mine was contained within the left lung and I was fortunate enough to get shot of it. There was none in the rest of my body so I didn’t require chemo.”

Asked if he has any regrets about his excesses of the past, Wood replies: “No, not even smoking for England for over 50 years. It was a wonder I wasn’t riddled with cancer in both lungs. It’s a wonder they both didn’t explode.”

Wood says his only vice now is “getting up in the morning” and adds: “I was prepared to remain positive to my dying breath. I’ve had a great life and I was all ready to go. Wow! I didn’t know I was going to be given the ticket to last this long. What a reprieve.”

As for the Stones upcoming tour dates, Wood says: “There’s something magic that happens when all four of us come together. It’s like a momentum none of us can explain. It’s like an unstoppable force… I think the band is playing the best it’s ever played.”

