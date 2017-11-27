Rock On The Range: Tool, A7X, Alice In Chains confirmed for 2018 bill

Rock On The Range organisers have announced the lineup for next year’s event.
The 12th annual festival will take place at the MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on May 18, 19 and 20, 2018 – and Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and Alice In Chains are leading the charge.
They’ll be joined by artists including Godsmack, A Perfect Circle, Stone Sour, Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, Stone Temple Pilots, Black Veil Brides, Babymetal, Asking Alexandria, The Used, Bullet For My Valentine, Greta Van Fleet, Code Orange, Trivium and Baroness.
Find a full list of confirmed artists below.
Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains says: “We are looking forward to returning to Rock On The Range as a headliner and rocking out with all of you. Bring It!”
Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows adds: “Rock On The Range is the undisputed champion of American rock festivals. The team over there has done an incredible job of curating a potent mix of all the types of rock’n’roll that any fan could ask for.
“It’s an honour to play at the top of the bill, and we cannot wait to see everyone in May.”
Executive producer for Rock On The Range Gary Spivack says that after this year’s epic lineup which featured Metallica and Korn, they “had to deliver” in 2018.
He continues: “We have one of the only shows from Tool in 2018 – a band the Rangers have been wanting for years – and also having A Perfect Circle on the same festival is something special.
“Adding Avenged Sevenfold, Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and the special returns of Stone Sour and Stone Temple Pilots only builds on that excitement. We can’t wait for May.”
Tickets for Rock On The Range 2018 are available through the festival’s website.
Rock On The Range 2018 lineup
Tool
Avenged Sevenfold
Alice In Chains
Godsmack
A Perfect Circle
Stone Sour
Breaking Benjamin
Three Days Grace
Stone Temple Pilots
Machine Gun Kelly
Bullet For My Valentine
The Used
Tech N9ne
Underoath
Babymetal
Black Veil Brides
Asking Alexandria
I Prevail
Greta Van Fleet
Yelawolf
Trivium
Body Count
Quicksand
Red Sun Rising
Baroness
Andrew W.K.
Atreyu
Anti-Flag
We Came As Romans
The Bronx
10 Years
Senses Fail
New Years Day
Emmure
Hawthorne Heights
Turnstile
Miss May I
Code Orange
Power Trip
Dance Gavin Dance
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
Stick To Your Guns
Wilson
From Ashes To New
Black Foxxes
Like A Storm
Shaman’s Harvest
While She Sleeps
The Fever 333
I See Stars
Mutoid Man
My Ticket Home
Cane Hill
Joyous Wolf
Stitched Up Heart
Them Evils
Spirit Animal
Like Moths To Flames
Shim