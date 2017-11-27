Rock On The Range: Tool, A7X, Alice In Chains confirmed for 2018 bill

Rock On The Range organisers have announced the lineup for next year’s event.

The 12th annual festival will take place at the MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on May 18, 19 and 20, 2018 – and Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and Alice In Chains are leading the charge.

They’ll be joined by artists including Godsmack, A Perfect Circle, Stone Sour, Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, Stone Temple Pilots, Black Veil Brides, Babymetal, Asking Alexandria, The Used, Bullet For My Valentine, Greta Van Fleet, Code Orange, Trivium and Baroness.

Find a full list of confirmed artists below.

Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains says: “We are looking forward to returning to Rock On The Range as a headliner and rocking out with all of you. Bring It!”

Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows adds: “Rock On The Range is the undisputed champion of American rock festivals. The team over there has done an incredible job of curating a potent mix of all the types of rock’n’roll that any fan could ask for.

“It’s an honour to play at the top of the bill, and we cannot wait to see everyone in May.”

Executive producer for Rock On The Range Gary Spivack says that after this year’s epic lineup which featured Metallica and Korn, they “had to deliver” in 2018.

He continues: “We have one of the only shows from Tool in 2018 – a band the Rangers have been wanting for years – and also having A Perfect Circle on the same festival is something special.

“Adding Avenged Sevenfold, Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and the special returns of Stone Sour and Stone Temple Pilots only builds on that excitement. We can’t wait for May.”

Tickets for Rock On The Range 2018 are available through the festival’s website.

Rock On The Range 2018 lineup

Tool

Avenged Sevenfold

Alice In Chains

Godsmack

A Perfect Circle

Stone Sour

Breaking Benjamin

Three Days Grace

Stone Temple Pilots

Machine Gun Kelly

Bullet For My Valentine

The Used

Tech N9ne

Underoath

Babymetal

Black Veil Brides

Asking Alexandria

I Prevail

Greta Van Fleet

Yelawolf

Trivium

Body Count

Quicksand

Red Sun Rising

Baroness

Andrew W.K.

Atreyu

Anti-Flag

We Came As Romans

The Bronx

10 Years

Senses Fail

New Years Day

Emmure

Hawthorne Heights

Turnstile

Miss May I

Code Orange

Power Trip

Dance Gavin Dance

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

Stick To Your Guns

Wilson

From Ashes To New

Black Foxxes

Like A Storm

Shaman’s Harvest

While She Sleeps

The Fever 333

I See Stars

Mutoid Man

My Ticket Home

Cane Hill

Joyous Wolf

Stitched Up Heart

Them Evils

Spirit Animal

Like Moths To Flames

Shim

