Trending

GALLERY: Backstage at Rock On The Range 2015

By Metal Hammer  

Come with us backstage at Rock On The Range

null

Of course, as with any festival, there’s so much more going on than what you can see onstage. So take a step behind the curtain and past the catering truck into the backstage world of Rock On The Range.

In this special gallery below, we’ve got snaps of everyone from Saxon hanging out with In Flames to Slipknot hanging out with We Are Harlot. Plus there’s loads of snippets of setlists, band gear and everything else that makes Rock On The Range work like the well-oiled machine it is. And if you look hard enough you can see some of TeamRock working hard on the ground delivering ALL OF THIS COVERAGE!

Image 1 of 31

Image 2 of 31

Image 3 of 31

Image 4 of 31

Image 5 of 31

Image 6 of 31

Image 7 of 31

Image 8 of 31

Image 9 of 31

Image 10 of 31

Image 11 of 31

Image 12 of 31

Image 13 of 31

Image 14 of 31

Image 15 of 31

Image 16 of 31

Image 17 of 31

Image 18 of 31

Image 19 of 31

Image 20 of 31

Image 21 of 31

Image 22 of 31

Image 23 of 31

Image 24 of 31

Image 25 of 31

Image 26 of 31

Image 27 of 31

Image 28 of 31

Image 29 of 31

Image 30 of 31

Image 31 of 31

All photos by Stephanie Cabral.