Rock In Opposition lineup confirmed

The lineup for this year’s Rock In Opposition festival has been confirmed.

The 2015 edition of the French event takes place in Le Garric on September 18-20, dedicated to the memory of Daevid Allen and curated by Robert Wyatt.

It includes a 45th anniversary appearance by Art Zoyd in a 9-person lineup, which is the subject of a nearly-complete crowdfunding campaign.

Organisers Rocktime say: “RIO’s international influence has been confirmed over the years, due to the intensity of a unique proposition in an unforgettable location. We seek to create incredibly moments of live performance and sharing, where audiences from all over the world can gather round their passion.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Lineup

Sep 18: Aquaserge, Ukandanz, Present

Sep 19: Reve General, Art Zoyd, Mats & Morgan, Pryapisme

Sep 20: Happy Family, Alec K Redfearn and the Eyesores, Secret Chiefs 3, The Very Big Experimental Toubifri Orchestra