Watch Robert Plant perform with his new band Saving Grace

It was recently revealed that Robert Plant had resurfaced with his new band Saving Grace.

They played a surprise show at the end of January at the Sparc Theatre in Bishop’s Castle and have been supporting Fairport Convention at some of their UK shows this month.

Now footage has emerged online showing Plant and the band performing at The Anvil in Basingstoke on Valentine’s Day, and at The Forum in Bath last Saturday night.

Watch the videos below.

Plant hasn’t commented publicly on Saving Grace, but Fairport Convention let the cat out the bag when they announced their UK tour dates.

They said: “Our dear friend Robert Plant has a lovely new band called Saving Grace. He asked us if we could help by having them play some gigs on our current tour. We have tried to keep the three dates they are doing with us 'hushed up' but the worst kept secret of 2019 is out now."

They added: "It’s the 40th anniversary of Cropredy and Led Zeppelin's Knebworth gigs this year and it’s nice of Robert and the band to join us for these three dates. We know you are in for a real treat."

The last of Saving Grace's performances with Fairport Convention is set to take place at The Alban Arena in St Albans on February 22.

Plant’s last studio album was 2017’s Carry Fire and he’ll also play at the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert at New York’s Beacon Theatre on March 7.